Osinbajo to Nigerians: Deligitimise corruption totally

Posted January 10, 2017 11:36 pm by Comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday urged Nigerians to completely delegitimise corruption in the country.

He made the call during a meeting with a delegation of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) led by its Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo also urged anti-corruption agencies in the country to step up their engagement with the Nigerian public because there are still those who think that it is permissible for politicians from their communities to steal.

Winasbet.com

He said: “How we communicate what is going on regarding corruption is important. There are still those who think a politician who steals, is some kind of ‘Robin Hood,’ instead of being vilified.

“Some people believe that if ‘my kinsman’ steals it is ok.”

But he stressed that it is important to completely delegitimise corruption especially through the way it is communicated.

He praised the PACAC for the excellent work it has done from the beginning to date.

According to him, the Committee has done very well by removing the skepticism on whether an anti-corruption initiative can work well in the country.

He pointed out that the Committee has given credibility to the anti-corruption war in the country.

The vice president also noted that it is important that corruption trials to be concluded promptly once they have commenced.

In his comments at the meeting, Prof. Sagay said PACAC has engaged with all anti-corruption agencies in the country, including the police and the judiciary.

“We are cooperating effectively well with them,” he said.

 

The post Osinbajo to Nigerians: Deligitimise corruption totally appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ordinary Nigerians Not Among Those Saying ‘Bring Back Corruption’ – Osinbajo The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has observed that some Nigerians do not want the fight against corruption to continue,...
  2. We Must Fight Corruption For Its Damage On Nigerian Economy – VP Osinbajo OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT PRESS RELEASE WE MUST FIGHT CORRUPTION FOR ITS DAMAGE ON NIGERIA ECONOMY-VP It is important...
  3. No sacred cows in anti-corruption war —Sagay Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, set up by the Federal Government, Prof. Itse Sagay, has said that...
  4. Prof. Sagay Restates Need For Special Courts On Corruption The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, has re-emphasised the need to set up a...
  5. No sector will be spared in anti-corruption war- Osinbajo Vice Pre sident of Nigeria , Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has assured Nigerians that no sector of the society will...
  6. Fed Govt to revisit Halliburton, other corruption cases The Federal Government is to revisit high-profile anti-corruption cases, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) said yesterday. There will...
  7. 55 Nigerians stole N1.3 trillion under Jonathan – PACAC Fifty-five people stole N1.3trillion from the national treasury in seven years under President Goodluck Jonathan’s watch, the Presidential Advisory Committee...
  8. Buhari To Nigerians – This Committee Headed By Osinbajo Will Help Us Recover Our Looted Assets President Muhammadu Buhari has set up an inter-agency Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery as part of the efforts to strengthen...
  9. No sacred cow in anti-corruption war—OSINBAJO Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday in Abuja stated that the government of President Mohammadu Buhari will not spare any corrupt...
  10. Corruption Largely Affected Anti-Insurgency War – Osinbajo Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, says massive corruption that existed in the Armed Forces over the years is the...

< YOHAIG home