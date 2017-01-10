Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday urged Nigerians to completely delegitimise corruption in the country.

He made the call during a meeting with a delegation of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) led by its Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo also urged anti-corruption agencies in the country to step up their engagement with the Nigerian public because there are still those who think that it is permissible for politicians from their communities to steal.

He said: “How we communicate what is going on regarding corruption is important. There are still those who think a politician who steals, is some kind of ‘Robin Hood,’ instead of being vilified.

“Some people believe that if ‘my kinsman’ steals it is ok.”

But he stressed that it is important to completely delegitimise corruption especially through the way it is communicated.

He praised the PACAC for the excellent work it has done from the beginning to date.

According to him, the Committee has done very well by removing the skepticism on whether an anti-corruption initiative can work well in the country.

He pointed out that the Committee has given credibility to the anti-corruption war in the country.

The vice president also noted that it is important that corruption trials to be concluded promptly once they have commenced.

In his comments at the meeting, Prof. Sagay said PACAC has engaged with all anti-corruption agencies in the country, including the police and the judiciary.

“We are cooperating effectively well with them,” he said.

The post Osinbajo to Nigerians: Deligitimise corruption totally appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.