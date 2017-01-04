Panic in Ebonyi over suspected IED in stream

There was panic in Okposi community in Ohaozara local governnment area of Ebonyi state following the discovery of an object suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) in the community.
 
However, the Police command moved in and evacuated the object for analysis and  assured the public of their safety.
 
Police spokesman, DSP Jude Madu confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Abakaliki.
 
According to him, one Okoro Chikaodi discovered the object when he went on a fishing expedition to the a stream in the town and raised the alarm.
 
The spokesman said the command anti- bomb squad moved in and evacuated the suspected bomb to its lab in Abakaliki for analysis.
 
“Yes an object suspected to be bomb was discovered by one  Okoro Chikaodiri fromOkposi in Ohaozara local government when he went to the stream.
 
“He said that while he was in the stream looking for crabs, he saw an object suspected to be bomb on the side of Onu ezeukwu uzor  stream in Okposi, Ohaozara local government area.
 
“He quickly reported to the DPO Ohaozara who visited the scene and took photographs. He then invited our bomb squad who went and evacuated that object for analysis.
 
“The object has been removed and taken to workshop here at the command headquarters Abakaliki for analysis. The  result of the analysis is being awaited.
 
“The public should go about their lawful business because the case has been taken care of,”, the spokesman stated.

