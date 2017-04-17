Police arrest seven over assassination attempt on Melaye

The Kogi State Police Command on Monday said seven persons have been arrested in connection with the assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye at his country home Aiyetoro-Gbede last Saturday.

Melaye escaped unhurt after gunmen invaded his house and shot sporadically. They also destroyed two vehicles and riddled the senator’s building with bullets.

A source close to the state police command said a black jeep suspected to have been used for the operation, alongside a cache of ammunition was found at the Odokoro home of the administrator of Ijumu local government area of the state, Taofiq Isa, by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The source added that the suspects were arrested at different locations, while the black jeep and the ammunition have been impounded by the state police command.

 

 

