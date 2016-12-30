Police launch ‘Change Begins with Me’ in Bayelsa

The Police in Bayelsa on Friday launched the “Change Begins with Me” campaign of the Federal Government to re-position the force for effective service delivery.

The Commissioner Police, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said at the launch in Yenagoa that the initiative was not just a slogan, but a new culture of providing quality service in crime prevention and control.

Ogunjemilusi charged the officers and men of the command to demonstrate forthrightness in their duties in the spirit of the change mantra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the campaign has been taken to motor parks, markets and other public places in Bayelsa by the command.

According to Ogunjemilusi, “the campaign is not just a slogan, it is a new culture aimed at repositioning the force to achieve greater heights by dedicating themselves to the values of professional excellence.

“It also aimed at re-positioning the force to achieve hard work and civility to members of the public while shunning all acts of corruption.

“I admonish motorists to embrace change by making sure that their particulars are up to date.

“I want motorists to begin to say no to the giving of bribe to officers; we have come today, to educate on the need for change; the police need not ask anybody for bribes.

“You must know that the change begins with you by having correct particulars, not over speeding and disrespecting the rights of passengers”, Ogunjemilusi said.

