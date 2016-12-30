Police launch ‘Change Begins with Me’ in Bayelsa

Posted December 30, 2016 8:36 pm by Comments

The Police in Bayelsa on Friday launched the “Change Begins with Me” campaign of the Federal Government to re-position the force for effective service delivery.

The Commissioner Police, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said at the launch in Yenagoa that the initiative was not just a slogan, but a new culture of providing quality service in crime prevention and control.

Ogunjemilusi charged the officers and men of the command to demonstrate forthrightness in their duties in the spirit of the change mantra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the campaign has been taken to motor parks, markets and other public places in Bayelsa by the command.

According to Ogunjemilusi, “the campaign is not just a slogan, it is a new culture aimed at repositioning the force to achieve greater heights by dedicating themselves to the values of professional excellence.

“It also aimed at re-positioning the force to achieve hard work and civility to members of the public while shunning all acts of corruption.

“I admonish motorists to embrace change by making sure that their particulars are up to date.

“I want motorists to begin to say no to the giving of bribe to officers; we have come today, to educate on the need for change; the police need not ask anybody for bribes.

“You must know that the change begins with you by having correct particulars, not over speeding and disrespecting the rights of passengers”, Ogunjemilusi said.

The post Police launch ‘Change Begins with Me’ in Bayelsa appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Imo Police Command Launches ‘Change Begins With Me’ Campaign The Imo state police command has promised citizens of improved service delivery by keying into the federal government’s “Change begins with...
  2. Change Begins with Me: CP to fire erring police officers The Borno Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, has threatened to dismiss any man of the command found guilty of...
  3. FG to Launch “Change Begins With Me” Campaign to Curb Indiscipline Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the Federal Government is in the process of launching...
  4. Police arrest two officers for mounting roadblocks in Bayelsa Two officers working in the Bayelsa State Police command have been arrested for mounting roadblocks against the directive of the...
  5. Nigeria to launch ‘Change Begins with Me campaign’ The government says it wants to revive eroded values. The post Nigeria to launch ‘Change Begins with Me campaign’ appeared...
  6. Bauchi Security: Police Launch Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit The Bauchi state police command in its efforts towards fighting crime and criminal activities, has launched the ‘change begins with...
  7. Buhari’s Speech At The Launch Of “Change Begins With Me”, See The Official Logo SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY, PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI, AT THE LAUNCH OF THE NATIONAL RE-ORIENTATION CAMPAIGN, CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME, AT...
  8. Kwara Police Launch Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit The Kwara State Police Command, in an attempt to ensure that the officers comply with the change begins with me...
  9. Buhari’s speech at ‘Change Begins With Me’ launch allegedly copied from Obama The speech by President Muhammadu Buhari at the launch of the ‘Change begins with me was allegedly plagiarised. Parts of...
  10. FG begins new training programme for police officers Towards its criminal justice and police reform agenda, the federal government has commenced a new training initiative that will better...

< YOHAIG home