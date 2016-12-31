‘Political madness’ in the country must not divide us – Buhari

Posted December 31, 2016 11:36 am by Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the Nigerian Army to ensure the unity of the country despite what he described as “political madness in the North East, the Niger Delta or in the East” of the country.

Buhari spoke on Friday night when he was hosted in Abuja by the Army at the Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented with the captured Boko Haram flag.

While receiving the flag, President Buhari challenged the armed forces on the need to continue to ensure the survival of Nigeria as a geo-political entity despite the crisis in parts of the country.

Winasbet.com

“All these political madness in the North East, the Niger Delta or in the East should not be allowed to cause division or any form of tension in the country.

“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done, even for your personal reason you must make sure this country remains united and stronger.

“We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country,” Buhari said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor.

The post ‘Political madness’ in the country must not divide us – Buhari appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I was removed in 1985 for ignoring IMF, World Bank advice- Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday recalled reasons for his removal as military Head of State in 1985. According to him,...
  2. Nigerian Army Hands Over Boko Haram Flag To President Buhari The Nigerian Army has handed over the flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from “camp zero” in Sambisa forest...
  3. Army Chief to soldiers: End Boko Haram madness now The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Tukur Buratai has arrived Borno State after spending the Sallah with troops in...
  4. President Buhari urges African leaders to ensure peace, political stability President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday challenged African leaders to ensure socio-political stability in their respective countries to achieve peace and...
  5. Leave Nigeria if you have another country, says Buhari Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said any Nigeria who has another country to relocate to are free...
  6. Stop this borrowing madness THE way our state governors are clamouring for bailout from President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) shows that some of our political...
  7. Our prayer for Buhari, Northern hypocrite – Avengers By Godwin Oghre Oghara – The Niger Delta militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, on Thursday night prayed for the Buhari-led...
  8. Buhari, anti-terror war and political talks President Muhammadu Buhari’s political statement about technically defeating the violent Boko Haram sect, in the views of experts, is weakening...
  9. Buhari must ensure Niger-Delta does not boil again – Orubebe Leader of the Niger Delta groups and the President/Founder of Concerned Niger-Delta Youths Initiative (CNDYI), Ebis Orubebe, in this interview...
  10. Buhari fighting political opponents, not corruption – IJAW GROUP THE Ijaw People Development Initiative, IPDI, in Delta State, yesterday, appraised the anti-graft battle of President Muhammadu Buhari and concluded...

< YOHAIG home