‘Political madness’ in the country must not divide us – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the Nigerian Army to ensure the unity of the country despite what he described as “political madness in the North East, the Niger Delta or in the East” of the country.

Buhari spoke on Friday night when he was hosted in Abuja by the Army at the Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented with the captured Boko Haram flag.

While receiving the flag, President Buhari challenged the armed forces on the need to continue to ensure the survival of Nigeria as a geo-political entity despite the crisis in parts of the country.

“All these political madness in the North East, the Niger Delta or in the East should not be allowed to cause division or any form of tension in the country.

“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done, even for your personal reason you must make sure this country remains united and stronger.

“We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country,” Buhari said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor.

