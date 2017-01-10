Pre-season tourney: Kwara Utd boss showers praises on players

The Chairman, Kwara United Football Club, Prince Oladimeji Ladi Thompson says emergence of the Club and champion of a pre-season tournament among six Clubs is a good way to start the new year.

Prince Thompson while speaking at the end of the tournament said coming out victorious is a reflection of the determination of the club[review] in the coming Nigeria National League season.

The Chairman harped on the need for Kwara United players and technical crew to redouble their efforts in the forthcoming John Tatta Invitational Tournament billed for Warri, Delta State.

“On the part of the club, we will give you the necessary support to excel and carve a niche for yourselves by doing the state proud,” the chairman said.

Reacting to the victory, the Technical Adviser of the Club, John Obuh praised the zeal and commitment of the players and urged them to sustain tempo in the coming season.

Obuh recalled that he was reluctant in participating in the tournament as the players just arrived from Christmas and New Year break.

Kwara United FC on Monday won the maiden edition of six teams pre-season tournament after defeating Crown FC of Ogbomoso 7-6 on penalties at the main bowl of the Kwara  State Stadium Complex Ilorin.

Other teams that featured  in the  three  days tournament  include  ABS FC of Ilorin, Musty FC of Ilorin, BFA FC of Ilorin and Lubcon FC of Ilorin.

 

