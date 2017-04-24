Presidency recalls expelled Punch correspondent
The Presidency on Monday night recalled the Punch newspapers correspondent expelled earlier in the day over a story considered offensive to the Government.
The Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu said that a clearance has been got from the Director General of the Department of State Services, Malam Lawal Daura.
He said “We just got a clearance from Malam Lawal Daura, the DG SSS to recall Lekan to the Villa. Please come along with him tomorrow.”The Special Adviser on Media, Femi
Adesina and I will resolve the issues. “Please, advise the Correspondents and the
rest of your members to handle this with maturity.”It will not help anyone to start daring
the security. Lekan should be assured that he is safe. We will straighten out everything.” he added
andy April 25th, 2017 at 9:33 am
if you act above your scope of power what is the law in civil service saying ? will the CSO action be left like this only to recall the journalist?