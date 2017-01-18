Quadri shops for sponsors to attend ITF training camp

Posted January 18, 2017 5:36 pm by Comments

Despite her exploits at the ongoing ITF/CAT West and Central African Championships in Lome, Togo, teenage prodigy Oyinlomo Quadri dream of honing her skills on court may be hampered following her inability to raise $ 5000 to return to the ITF Training Camp in Morocco.

The fast-rising starlet is ranked sixth in the girls’ U-14 in Africa is at present doing Nigeria proud in Togo and aiming to qualify for the AJC in South Africa come March this year.

The NationSport learnt that frantic efforts have been made to ensure that the teenage return to the cap in the North African region.

Winasbet.com

Quadri in 2016 was at the ITF High Performance Centre in Casablanca for more than one year where she honed her skills and there are plans to send her to United States to continue with her training in an established tennis academy.

“I think what Oyinlomo needs is just $ 5000 and we have been appealing to well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support the dream of this young girl because we believe she has the quality to become the first Nigerian female player to compete at the Grand Slam. We hope we can raise the money so that she can return to the Morocco camp to continue her training after the tournament in Togo particularly to prepare for the AJC in South Africa,” a concerned tennis enthusiast who pleaded anonymity said.

  

The post Quadri shops for sponsors to attend ITF training camp appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Tennis: Nigeria lists 32 players for ITF/AJC camp Tennis- image source driverlayer Nigeria has listed 32 players for camping ahead of the 2016 ITF-Africa Junior Championship Zonal Qualifier...
  2. Quadri is Africa’s pride at Rio – ATTF The continent is still celebrating the feat achieved by Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri at the ongoing Rio 2016 Olympic Games, President...
  3. ITTF: Egypt’s Assar eyes revenge against Quadri in Morocco If there is anything paramount in the mind of Egypt’s Omar Assar when the 2016 ITTF African Senior Championships serve...
  4. Table Tennis: Aruna Quadri Tops Commonwealth Ranking List Asides being the best player in Africa, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has become the first African player to top the ranking...
  5. Frot Group rewards Quadri for Olympics feat For making Nigeria and Africa proud at the ongoing Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Frot Group has rewarded Aruna Quadri for...
  6. Ajimobi congratulates Quadri The Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has praised Aruna Quadri for winning the Male Table Tennis Star of the Year...
  7. Aruna Quadri wins table tennis gold Aruna Quadri lived up to his billing in global table tennis when he guided Team Nigeria’s fight back to win...
  8. ITF Africa Junior Championship: 25 players called to camp Ahead of the ITF Africa Junior Championship (AJC) qualifiers slated for Togo on January 11, 2017, 25 players have been...
  9. Nigeria’s Quadri Continues Fine Olympics Form, Qualifies For Q/Finals Upsets continue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games table tennis event as Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri defeated former world number one...
  10. Siasia Invites 31 Players To U-23 Training Camp Head Coach of the Nigerian national U-23 team, Samson Siasia, has called up 31 players to camp in preparation for...

< YOHAIG home