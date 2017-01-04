The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the recent employment of junior staff carried out by the Commission complied with all the laid down procedures normally followed by Government Agencies in recruitment exercise.

A statement from the Commission last night noted that “contrary to the insinuations in some media houses that the current Director General of the Commission has conducted a secret employment of northerners, most of them from Kano state, our investigation has revealed that out of the twenty (20) candidates invited for interview, only three (3) are from Kano state and the employment cut across 10 states which was done to address the lopsidedness of manpower distribution of the Commission at the junior cadre level.”

The statement added that “findings have equally revealed that Kogi state has the highest number of four (4) candidates, followed by Bauchi , Kano and Edo states which have 3 candidates each.”

“Also, states, such as, Rivers, Imo, Oyo, Benue, Borno and Kaduna were all represented in the recruitment exercise.”

The SEC statement said, “enquiries have discovered that the vacancies were not advertised considering the fact that the SEC has received an approval letter dated December 29 th , 2016 from the Federal Character Commission on waiver of advertisement.”

The post Recent employment complied with laid down procedures -SEC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.