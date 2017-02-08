Reps to amend SMEDAN law to empower artisans, others

The House of Representatives on Wednesday commenced public hearing on a bill to empower artisans and craftsmen to enable them contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The bill proposed the repeal and re-enactment of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Act 2003, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The agency was established through the Act to coordinate and facilitate the development of micro, small and medium enterprises.

The sponsor of the bill, Ahmed Kaita (APC-Katsina), said the need to empower and protect a massive population with the capacity to spur the country’s economy motivated him to sponsor the bill.

“For any economy to get it right, it must first of all empower that working population which is massive. Those people that we are referring to are large in number and can spur growth.

“There is no government policy that will lead the country out of this economic doldrums without considering these artisan, craftsmen, market women and all those people that contribute to the economy,’’ he said.

The lawmaker argued that most developing countries that were at par with Nigeria were able to get it right because they were able to address the issues that the bill sought to address.

