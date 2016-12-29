Residents of distressed barracks must quit now – Idris

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has urged residents of distressed police buildings to relocate for their safety.

Idris said the police would provide financial support for new accommodation to families who had already been served quit notices from such buildings as soon as funds were received from the Federal Government.

The IGP, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Works, Mohammed Dikko, stated these during a tour of Highway Police Barracks, Ikeja, Lagos, where a building collapsed on Christmas Day, killing a Sergeant and a civilian.

He said, “We urge them to vacate the place. Already several of the buildings are defective and the occupants have been served quit notices by both the Police Works Department and the Lagos Commissioner of Police (CP) Command. We expect them to leave so as to avoid a similar tragedy.”

For the financial assistance to residents of buildings earmarked for demolition, he said: “We have sent a request to the federal government, as soon as we get a response, we’ll swing into action.”

