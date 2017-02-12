Results of matches played on Saturday in the 2016/2017 football league season in Europe:

England —  Premier League

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Manchester United 2-0 Watford

Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton FC

Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sunderland 0-4 Southampton

West Ham United 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Spain —  La Liga

Real Betis 0-0 Valencia

Alaves 0-6 FC Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

 

Germany —  Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Darmstadt 2-1 Borrusia Dortmund

Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich

RasenBallsport Leipzig 0-3 Hamburger SV

Werder Bremen 0-1 Borussia Moenchengladbach

Schalke 04 2-0 Hertha Berlin

France — Ligue 1

Guingamp 2-1 Lyon

