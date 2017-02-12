Results of matches played on Saturday in the 2016/2017 football league season in Europe:
England — Premier League
Arsenal 2-0 Hull City
Manchester United 2-0 Watford
Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton FC
Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace
Sunderland 0-4 Southampton
West Ham United 2-2 West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Spain — La Liga
Real Betis 0-0 Valencia
Alaves 0-6 FC Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna
Germany — Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Darmstadt 2-1 Borrusia Dortmund
Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich
RasenBallsport Leipzig 0-3 Hamburger SV
Werder Bremen 0-1 Borussia Moenchengladbach
Schalke 04 2-0 Hertha Berlin
France — Ligue 1
Guingamp 2-1 Lyon
