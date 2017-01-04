Sand Eagles to resume Camp for beach World Cup in March

The Head Coach for Sand Super Eagles, Audu Ejo, on Wednesday, said that camping for the preparation of the tournament would resume in March.

The coach confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ejo led the squad to qualify for the World Cup having secured the first runner-up position at the CAF beach soccer tournament which held in Lagos.

The coach told NAN that he would not introduce new players to the squad but would rather focus on his current players.

“We have a great team that is committed, that I won’t trade for experimenting, this is the World Cup I can’t gamble on this.

“The competition is in April, so, I am hoping that on or before March, we can have enough time to prepare.

“We have confidence that with support from our fans, the Nigeria Football Federation and the Lagos state, we will make history.

“We are aware that this is the world stage and we don’t want to jeopardise our chances by not training early enough,” Ejo said.

NAN reports that the World Cup is scheduled to kick-off in Belarus April 27 to May 7.

Senegal and Nigeria will be representing Africa at the 2017 World Cup.

Brazil has been the most successful in the tournament since its inception in 1995, Sand Eagles last appearance was at the 2015 edit in Portugal.

