School celebrates ICT deployment at 10th anniversary

Pupils and workers of Monument Future School, Lusada in  Ogun State, rolled out the drums to celebrate the school’s 10th anniversary last week.

The college also used the occasion to evaluate its past activities while looking forward to how to consolidate the gains of the past, especially with respect to the deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Speaking during the occasion, Provost of Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) Noforija, Epe Prof Olu Akeusola, praised the management for its efforts at making the school ICT-compliant.

Akeusola, who was represented by Femi Keshinro,  a chief lecturer at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin Lagos, said ICT remains a veritable  tool in the 21st century, urging schools nationwide to leverage on it.

He also admonished parents not to abandon their responsibilities to schools.

“Education is not only given by schools alone, parents should play critical roles in educating  their wards, Akeusola said, promising to assist the school in ICT development.

He equally called on parents to support the school’s ICT drive, saying this would be in their wards’ best interest.

Also speaking, the special guest of honour, the Head of the Department of Accounting Crawford University, Lusada Ogun State, Prof Comfort Omorogbe, praised the management for blending academics with morals.

She also lauded the school’s initiative towards deploying ICT to teach and encourage easy learning among students.

“I am pleased  with the quality of education  and moral standard the school is bequeathing to the children in the community  and I will be more pleased if the ICT is made more available to pupils,” she added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the principal of the school, Adekunle Oladejo, said the school offers  pupils  education that makes them effective and functional in addition to being competitive in the global world.

“We provide the structure that cultures children with ICT and autonomous learning skills through high emotional and spiritual quotients,” he said.

Oladejo recalled that in the last 10 years, the school has graduated many who have also passed out of tertiary institutions and are doing well in their various places of employment.

“We are proud of our products. Most of our students get admission to the universities of their choice right from here. We help and guide them to make right and purposeful choice in their careers,” he added.

Two of the excited parents, Mrs Juliet Dohuo from Republic of Benin and Mrs Ibukun Ohai, said parents might not frown at supporting the school’s ICT campaign.

