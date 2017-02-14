SDGs: Minister calls for Amina Mohammed’s support

Posted February 14, 2017 11:36 pm by Comments

SDGs: Minister calls for Amina Mohammed’s support

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Tuesday, called for the support of Ms Amina Mohammed, the Deputy UN Secretary-General, in the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs)  .

Onyeama made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a send-off organised for Mohammed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“We expect her support in the area of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Winasbet.com

“It is a very important goal which covers all the areas of achieving sustainable development in health, education and youth.

“We expect her to help us in the implementation of SDGs, and also to help us to access development funds,” the minister said.

He said that Federal Government had been supportive and would continue to support Mohammed in her career.

According to him, she has the full support and encouragement of the Federal Government, and it will do everything possible to enable her to succeed.Geoffery Onyema

Mohammed also told NAN that Nigeria would benefit immensely from the UN, saying that Nigeria was occupying a position on the world stage, trying to influence the way things were going.

“UN is a big platform for the world, it gives room for everybody; so we will continue to bring around the issue of Nigeria such as the Lake Chad issues and others.

“We are talking about diversifying our economy, gas flaring, all of these and others on energy and resources, other issues may be our focus in the UN,” she said.

The deputy UN scribe said that her focus would also be on the girl-child.

“It is a great responsibility. Now, I know that other women and girls that are growing up can do much more than I can.

“What we are doing is setting one bar for them to set another that opens the door for opportunities, setting one bar for themselves,” she said.

The post SDGs: Minister calls for Amina Mohammed’s support appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ex-minister advocates strategies for primary health care, SDGs  Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Odein Ajumogbobia (SAN), has said that strong public health policies, supporting a robust, well-funded and...
  2. Nigeria committed to achieving 16 SDGs – Education Minister Nigeria is committed to achieving the 16 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, assured on...
  3. Ban congratulates Amina Mohammed on appointment as Minister United Nations – UN’s Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon on Monday congratulated Ms Amina Mohammed on her appointment as Minister in the...
  4. Ogoniland Pollution a Tragedy that Shouldn’t have Happened – Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed The Federal Government says the pollution of Ogoniland via oil exploration is a tragedy that “should never have happened”. The...
  5. Why I can’t support ex-Minister Bala Mohammed to become PDP chairman — Fayose Mr. Fayose says Uche Secondus should remain as chairman of the party. The post Why I can’t support ex-Minister Bala...
  6. UNIC Lagos launches ‘17 – 17 SDGs’ campaign on Social Media The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Lagos has launched a social media educational campaign to increase public awareness of the...
  7. Buhari Nominates Environment Minister Amina Mohammed To AU Committee President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of the Minister of Environment, Mrs Amina Mohammed, to serve in the African...
  8. Social behavioural change communication essential in attaining SDGs- Minister The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said that social and behavior change communication (SBCC) plays a key role...
  9. Maintaining the momentum: Building on year one of the SDGs One year ago, leaders of 193 countries came together to commit to ending poverty, combatting climate change, and fighting injustice....
  10. Government, UN, Sahara Group host workshop SDGs The Federal Government, United Nations and Sahara Group are set to host a private sector forum to create awareness on...

< YOHAIG home