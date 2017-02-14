SDGs: Minister calls for Amina Mohammed’s support

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Tuesday, called for the support of Ms Amina Mohammed, the Deputy UN Secretary-General, in the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) .

Onyeama made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a send-off organised for Mohammed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“We expect her support in the area of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It is a very important goal which covers all the areas of achieving sustainable development in health, education and youth.

“We expect her to help us in the implementation of SDGs, and also to help us to access development funds,” the minister said.

He said that Federal Government had been supportive and would continue to support Mohammed in her career.

According to him, she has the full support and encouragement of the Federal Government, and it will do everything possible to enable her to succeed.

Mohammed also told NAN that Nigeria would benefit immensely from the UN, saying that Nigeria was occupying a position on the world stage, trying to influence the way things were going.

“UN is a big platform for the world, it gives room for everybody; so we will continue to bring around the issue of Nigeria such as the Lake Chad issues and others.

“We are talking about diversifying our economy, gas flaring, all of these and others on energy and resources, other issues may be our focus in the UN,” she said.

The deputy UN scribe said that her focus would also be on the girl-child.

“It is a great responsibility. Now, I know that other women and girls that are growing up can do much more than I can.

“What we are doing is setting one bar for them to set another that opens the door for opportunities, setting one bar for themselves,” she said.

