Senate grills CCB boss over abandoned N8bn office project

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Monday demanded explanation from the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Mr. Sam Saba over his decision to abandon an ongoing office project valued at N8 billion.

The bureau was also grilled over what the committee described as its “failure to give detailed and realistic presentation of expenditures undertaken during the course of the 2016 budget year, one which the committee described as “voodoo accounting”.

Members of the committee took turns to express their displeasure during a budget defence meeting with the bureau.

The committee described as “wasteful” the agency’s demand for N4.4 billion for the purchase of a new office building despite spending N1.4 billion on a previous project.

A member of the committee, Senator Mao Ohuanbuwa, kicked against the purchase of a new office.

The Abia North lawmaker asked for transparency in the spending of government funds by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, (MDAs)

Ohuabunwa said: “I can’t seem to come to terms with your decision to spend N1.4 billion and dump that to purchase another building for over N4 billion. I really cannot fathom the rationality behind that decision.

“Secondly, this budget as far as capital is concerned is still on because the likelihood of money being released is still there, and when that happens we would have gone past this. As per overheads, we need details of your expenditure.”

Chairman of the committee, Senator Samuel Anyanwu described the budget performance of the bureau as unsatisfactory.

He asked the bureau to provide details into some items of its expenditure for which funds were appropriated and released last year.

The committee also requested the code of conduct bureau to furnish it with details of how it expended N22 million released for security services, N13 million for honorarium and sitting allowance, N11.2 million for local training, and N24.6 million for welfare package among others.

Anyanwu, who queried the bureau’s spending, said it was unrealistic and unheard of, of the CCB to spend a whooping N5 million on purchase of recharge cards.

He said: “there are aspects of the item in your 2016 budget which I would want details for, such as who were those who benefited from money’s appropriated for welfare, honorarium and all that. I think we need these details to be able to know how you spent what was released to you for last year.

According him, the committee needed the details in coming to a decision as to whether “it is necessary to remove them because we want to stop the waste of public funds”.

Lending his voice in support of the committee chairman, another lawmaker, Senator Matthew Urhoghide explained further that the committee’s request was made just so as to ensure “that no one is left in doubt as to how the sum of monies released to CCB was utilized”.

On his part, Senator Tayo Alasoadura (APC Ondo Central) who described the budgetary practice of the bureau as “voodoo accounting” called on board members present at the meeting to explore alternative means of resolving the challenge of securing an office building without recourse to budgetary appropriation.

Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, while explaining the circumstances leading to the bureau’s decision to abandon the project blamed it on the interference of the Federal Capital Development Agency (FCDA).

According to him, the Bureau had initially proposed N3.5 billion for an 8-floor building for the office project, but the plan was cancelled by the FCDA and redesigned and revalued at N10 billion.

The administration of the FCT explained that its decision for revaluation and redesign was to meet the requirement for the procurement of land at the location which prescribed nothing less than an 18 floor building.

He also expressed the willingness of the bureau to seek the support of the National Assembly in getting the approval of the federal government for the allocation of a building to accommodate the agency.

Giving a breakdown of the bureau’s 2017 budget, Saba said the CCB proposed N2, 732, 437,287 billion; out of which N1,601,966,323 was for personnel; N435,616,600 for overhead; and N694,854,364 for capital.

