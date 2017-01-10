Senate summons Amaechi, Fashola, Sirika over Abuja Airport

The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Works, Power and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, over the Federal Government plan to shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, for repairs of the runway.

Also invited to meet the Senate committee on Aviation within two days are the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Chief of Air Staff and the Managing Directors Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The invitees are to meet with the committee to provide details on the planned closure as well as to explore other options that can avoid a total closure of the airport.

The invitation followed the adoption of a motion on “the planned closure of the Abuja Airport,” sponsored by Senator Hope Uzodinma (lmo West) and five others.

Senator Uzodinma in his lead debate urged the Senate to note with concern the decision of FAAN to close the Abuja Airport for six weeks beginning from March 6, 2017.

The lawmaker noted that he was informed that the essence of the said closure is to carry out repairs on the only runway at the airport which is reported to be in a deplorable state:

He expressed worry that a six weeks outright closure of a major and only airport in the nation’s capital could trigger untold hardships on international and local air travelers and consequently dent the nation’s image.

The post Senate summons Amaechi, Fashola, Sirika over Abuja Airport appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

