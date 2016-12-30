Senegal lists Mane, four other EPL stars in AFCON squad

Senegal has included five England-based players in the 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

The Teranga Lions could be spearheaded in attack by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mame Biram Diouf of Stoke, the BBC reports.

And the Senegalese midfield could be filled by three more from England in the shape of Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham, Newcastle’s Mohamed Diame and Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Senegal begins its AFCON campaign against Tunisia on January 15.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists will also face Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B of the tournament starting on January 14 in Gabon.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim N’Diaye (Horoya AC, Guinea), Abdoulaye Diallo (Çaykur Rizespor, Turkey), Pape Seydou N’Diaye (ASC Niarry Tally)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Cheikh M’Bengue (Saint-Etienne, France), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht, Belgium), Zargo Toure (Lorient, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham, England), Cheikh N’Doye (Angers, France), Papakouli Diop (Espanyol, Spain), Henri Saivet (Saint Etienne, France), Papa Alioune Ndiaye (Osmanl?spor, Turkey), Mohamed Diame (Newcastle, England)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool England), Keita Balde Diao (Lazio, Italy), Moussa Konate (FC Sion, Switzerland), Famara Diedhiou (Angers, France), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke, England), Ismaila Sarr (Metz, France), Moussa Sow (Fenerbahce, Turkey).

