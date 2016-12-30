Senegal lists Mane, four other EPL stars in AFCON squad

Posted December 30, 2016 8:36 pm by Comments

Senegal has included five England-based players in the 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

The Teranga Lions could be spearheaded in attack by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mame Biram Diouf of Stoke, the BBC reports.

And the Senegalese midfield could be filled by three more from England in the shape of Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham, Newcastle’s Mohamed Diame and Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Winasbet.com

Senegal begins its AFCON campaign against Tunisia on January 15.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists will also face Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B of the tournament starting on January 14 in Gabon.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim N’Diaye (Horoya AC, Guinea), Abdoulaye Diallo (Çaykur Rizespor, Turkey), Pape Seydou N’Diaye (ASC Niarry Tally)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Cheikh M’Bengue (Saint-Etienne, France), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht, Belgium), Zargo Toure (Lorient, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham, England), Cheikh N’Doye (Angers, France), Papakouli Diop (Espanyol, Spain), Henri Saivet (Saint Etienne, France), Papa Alioune Ndiaye (Osmanl?spor, Turkey), Mohamed Diame (Newcastle, England)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool England), Keita Balde Diao (Lazio, Italy), Moussa Konate (FC Sion, Switzerland), Famara Diedhiou (Angers, France), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke, England), Ismaila Sarr (Metz, France), Moussa Sow (Fenerbahce, Turkey).

 

The post Senegal lists Mane, four other EPL stars in AFCON squad appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Cote d’Ivoire lists Wilfried Zaha in AFCON squad Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, has been named in Cote d’Ivoire’s provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations...
  2. AFCON 2015: Senegal shocks Ghana 2-1 At the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) group C match, Senegal has dramatically defeated the Black Star of...
  3. AFCON 2017 : Senegal to play warm up games in Congo Africa’s number one ranked team, Senegal will be playing two warm-up friendlies in Congo ahead of the 2017 AFCON. The...
  4. Senegal midfielder Diame joins Newcastle PHOTO:AFP Senegal midfielder Mohamed Diame has dropped down a division to join Newcastle United from Hull City, his new club...
  5. AFCON: Giresse sets for Senegal exit Senegal coach Alain Giresse has reached the end of his contract and is expected to become the first managerial casualty...
  6. AFCON: Algeria, Senegal Fight Back To Top ‘Group of Death’ Algeria and Senegal made winning starts to their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaigns on Monday with dramatic come-from-behind victories...
  7. Official: Mane joins Liverpool Liverpool have completed the signing of Southampton winger Sadio Mane after he underwent a medical yesterday, according to Sky sources....
  8. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Southampton and Liverpool): He has been consistent throughout 2016 for both Southampton and now Liverpool, where he is shining very brightly, a key...
  9. Ghana Names Enyimba New Signing, Fatau Dauda, In AFCON 2017 Squad Ghana name Enyimba new signing Fatau Dauda in AFCON 2017 squad Enyimba major signing for the forthcoming NPFL season goalkeeper...
  10. Cameroon confirm Matip’s withdrawal from AFCON squad Cameroon have confirmed Liverpool defender Joel Matip will not be part of their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations...

< YOHAIG home