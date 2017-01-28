Serena celebrates with new shoes

Serena Williams wasted little time in commemorating her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title in the open era with a brand-spanking pair of new red-and-black shoes.

With the number 23 etched into the side, the Nike trainers were paraded around by the 35-year-old as she soaked up the post-match pleasantries.

Victory over her sister saw her edge past Steffi Graf to become the greatest Major winner of the open era in women’s tennis.

Despite finally surpassing the German, she still sits short of the overall record, which is held by Margaret Court who won 24 Grand Slam titles

Serena drew level with Graf when she triumphed over world No 2 Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final last summer.

Having reached at least the semi-final stage of the last 10 Grand Slam tournaments, Williams stands an excellent chance of matching and perhaps overhauling Court’s record.

After clinching the trophy in Melbourne, Serena paid tribute to her beaten sister Venus, saying: ‘I want to congratulate Venus, she is an amazing person and there’s no way I would be at 23 (Grand Slams) without her, there’s no way I would be at one.

‘Thanks for inspiring me and making me the best player I can be. She has made an incredible comeback.

‘This was a tough one and I just kept praying.

