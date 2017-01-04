Six arrested over New Year sex attacks in India

At least six people have been arrested over the sexual molestation of women during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Indian city of Bangalore.

Local police inspector, Hemant Nimbalkar, said the arrests were made after several video clips were shared online showing women being attacked by men.

Police initially played down reports of sex attacks, saying they had received no official complaints.

But after viewing CCTV, police officials admitted there was “credible evidence” on the matter.

The attacks took place as a crowd of 10,000 gathered in the centre of the city to see the New Year on Saturday evening.

Several women described being surrounded by mobs of men before being assaulted.

One video showed two men on a motorbike attack a woman as she walked down a street.

One woman, a marketing professional who asked to be identified only as Pooja, told the BBC that she was assaulted both in the bar and as she walked to meet a friend.

