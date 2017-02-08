Soldiers nab two suspected robbers

Soldiers of the 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Abia State, on Wednesday arrested two suspected robbers who have been terrorising motorists along Opobo –Azumini highway.
 
The Nation gathered that the robbery suspects; Victor John and Nsikak Johnson, were nabbed by soldiers at a checkpoint along Azumini road and handed over to the Abia State Police command.
 
Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade confirmed the handover of the suspects to the Police.
 
Oyebade said: “The robust synergy of the Abia State Police Command with other sister agencies paid off, when officers of the Nigerian Army, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, on checkpoint at Azumini Road in Ukwa East, arrested the suspects and handed over to the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping section of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department. They confessed to the crime and effort is being intensified to arrest other members of their gang.”
 
The CP added that the suspects are among notorious criminals who have been robbing motorists along Azumini highway and listed items recovered from them to include a locally made single barrel pistol, two live cartridges and a small bag.

