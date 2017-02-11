Tambuwal sacks revenue board, appoints interim committee

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the dissolution of the management committee of the state’s Board of Internal Revenue.

The state Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Saidu Umar, in a statement, said a nine-member interim management committee had been constituted, pending when a substantive board would be appointed.

The commissioner urged the new appointees to develop a ”holistic road map” that would strengthen the board.

“The state government will provide necessary support to the new team, headed by Aminu Dalhatu, to enable it achieve optimum results,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the commissioner as saying in the statement.

