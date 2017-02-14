Alhaji Jauro Mafindi, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Taraba on Tuesday advised union members to maintain law and order in all their endeavours.

Mafindi said this at a press conference in Jalingo while reacting to the decision by some teachers to embark on a protest over non-payment of salaries without informing the leadership of the union.

He said though teachers had the right to protest non-payment of their salaries, due process should be followed.

“To be frank with you, nobody officially informed me about the decision to embark on protest against the non-payment of our members’ salaries.

“As a matter of fact, the strike was unnecessary because all the said complaints had already been articulated by us and sent to the appropriate authorities.

“So if they had contacted us, we would have advised them to exercise patience because last Thursday, government had started paying some teachers as a result of our efforts.

“Therefore, I am appealing to all my members to be orderly in all their dealings because it is only when we are coordinated that we can achieve our collective objectives,” he said.

On the claim by the state government that it had paid all outstanding salaries of workers, Mafindi said the government was only “playing to the gallery.’’

“That was a political statement because the state government had stopped paying teachers’ salaries since Oct. 2016.

“And even for the few teachers they started paying last Thursday, they have not completed the payment.

“And of course there is the case of some workers who have been wrongly captured in the list of teachers. These people have also not been paid,” he said.

Angry teachers had stormed Taraba House of Assembly on Monday to protest the non-payment of their eight months salaries.

The post Taraba: NUT urges members to maintain law, order appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.