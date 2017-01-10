Team CCSF for Korea Ambassador Taekwondo Cup in Ghana

The Taekwondo Team of the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) will be making

their international competitive debut at the 8th Korea Ambassador Cup Taekwondo

Championships, billed to take place on Friday January 13 to 14 at the Accra Sports

Stadium in Ghana.

The four-member team consists of 17-year-old Elizabeth Anyanacho [Female -73kg], 19

year old Peter Itiku [Male -87kg], Chinonso Ogbonna [Male -68kg] and Darius Danlami

[Male -63kg], will be led by 3-time Olympian, Chika Chukwumerije and Team Manager,

Nicholas Olowo.

For the only female on the contingent, Elizabeth Anyanacho, she is thrilled with the

upcoming challenge.

“It is a totally new experience for me. I have never left the shores of Nigeria and I

have never competed in a proper tournament. Doing both at the same time will only

increase my confidence. The trials against my two team mates in camp was difficult but

I am glad I made the final selection, and I will do my best to win a medal in Accra,

even if it is just my very first tournament”

For team captain, Peter Itiku, “we started this program barely 18 months ago, and we

have learnt so much in a short space of time. I am hopeful that the Ghana experience

will only add to this journey. The goal is to become national champion, win the all

African games in 2019 and hopefully qualify for Tokyo 2020. Programs like this help us

to gain confidence”

For CEO, 3-time Olympian Chika Chukwumerije, it is just training and learning

experience for the athletes.

“It is important to expose our young and upcoming athletes to foreign tournaments,

whenever we can. Personally, it is impossible to know how they will respond to the

pressures they will face in Ghana, but I am confident that they will come out more

knowledgeable. This is the goal. I have given them a target of two medals from four

athletes, even though it is a tall order.”

The team is expected to arrive in Accra on Wednesday January 11 with the weigh-in and

accreditation taking place on Thursday, January 12 while hostilities will commence on

13th and 14th January.

The event is hosted by the Ghana Taekwondo Federation and sponsored by the Korean

Embassy in Ghana.

