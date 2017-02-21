Test results: Buhari needs more time to rest in London – Presidency

Posted February 21, 2017 2:36 pm by Comments (1)

…Says no cause for worry

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday thanked millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said that he was immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

He also reassured Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

The statement reads “During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”

The President had embarked on the medical vacation in the United Kingdom since 19th of January 2017.

 

One response to Test results: Buhari needs more time to rest in London – Presidency

  1. James sunday February 21st, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    4 how long wil he rest,i luv my presedent.nd i wnt him back

    Reply

