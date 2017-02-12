Oghara, the home town of former Delta state governor, Chief James Ibori,was again host to the creme of Delta state political, traditional and clerical fields on Sunday as the Oghara community held a special

thanksgiving service for the former governor.

The church service, which was held at the First Baptist Church, Oghara, was organised by the community to thankGod for the release of Iborifrom a United Kingdom prison, where he had served almost five years after conviction for money laundry charges.

The service had many political associates and followers of

the former governor present. Among those at the event were the immediate

past governor of the state, who is also a cousin of Ibori, Dr Emmanuel

Uduaghan, the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Festus Ovie-Agas,

Senators Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Patric Osakwe and Ighoyota Amori.

Others were members of the Delta state executive and legislative arms of

government, including the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon

Monday Igbuya and daughter of Chief Ibori, who is a member of the

legislature; Erhiateake Ibori. Traditional rulers present included the Ovie

of Oghara Kingdom, Noble Eshemitan and the Pere of Akegbene-Mein Kingdom,

Pere Kalanama VII.

Some artistes who graced the church service were Ras Kimono, Orits Wiliki

and Ras Father.

The post Thanksgiving service for Ibori in Oghara appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.