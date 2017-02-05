Tinubu is our leader, says Kogi Gov Bello

•Berates Dino Melaye

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday pledged his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying the state under him has continued to benefit from Tinubu’s wealth of experience.
Bello also affirmed his respect for the party hierarchy.
But he berated Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) for what he called the Senator’s unbridled media attack on his (Bello’s) person.
The governor spoke through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Pius Kolawole, at a press conference in Lokoja,the state capital.
The people of Kogi West, Bello stressed, have never had it so good in the state with their sons occupying such positions as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and some key ministries unlike what obtained in the previous administration in Kogi.
He expressed surprise that instead of representing the interest of his people at the National Assembly well, Senator Melaye has been busy fighting ‘a selfish and egocentric’ cause.
He was particularly shocked by the alleged religious coloration which Melaye imputed into some of his (governor’s) actions.
Such imputations, he claimed, were capable of creating tension in an otherwise religiously tolerant state, like Kogi.
Kolawole, who was with the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Bello Abdullahi added: “Coming back home, we wish to reaffirm for the umpteenth time that His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains the number one leader of the APC in Kogi State, and there is no type of gimmicks adopted by Senator Dino Melaye and his cohorts can do.
“His Excellency also knows and recognises Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the National Leader of our great party, the APC. We respect him, and we tapped from his resources and wealth of experience.
“We are also loyal to him and respect constituted authorities of the party. We will also stand by the authority and resist anyone that tries to use these resources negatively.
“The people Kogi West have not enjoyed any dividend of good representation from Dino since he was sent to the National Assembly.
“All he does is to engage in useless fight with colleagues and associates. Where is the quality representation he promised his people?
“Governor Yahaya Bello has flagged off numerous projects in the
senatorial district which Dino is supposed to be representing, yet he doesn’t see anything good in the government, simply because the governor has refused to be used to achieve the selfish interest by Dino Melaye”.

