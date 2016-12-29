The Enugu State police command on Thursday confirmed two persons died in a fracas at the Gariki Market in Awkunanaw, Enugu.

The command’s Police Public Relations of Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said the fracas broke out late on Wednesday.

He said one of the dead men had during a quarrel stabbed the other to death, prompting a mob to descend on him.

Amaraizu said the person who was severely beaten by the mob later died in hospital.

“Two persons were confirmed dead on Wednesday during a clash at Gariki Awkunanaw Market,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the police spokesman as saying on the matter.

“Security has been beefed up in the area to avoid escalation of the fracas and to check breakdown of law and order in the market.

“Investigations have commenced into the incident to unravel what really happened and those behind it.”

The post Two killed in Enugu fracas appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.