The United States Director of Defence Intelligence Agency, Lt.-Gen. Vincent Steward, has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for defeating Boko Haram and chasing the terrorists out of their once safe haven in the Sambisa forest.

A statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, on Monday said Stewart gave the commendation when he visited the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The U.S military official said he was in Nigeria to meet with the top echelon of the country armed forces and collaborate with them in the areas of security.

Stewart also pledged to support the Nigerian military to stop the Boko Haram terrorists from operating in the country’s territory and deny them future freedom of operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olonisakin in his remarks commended the cordial working relationship between the U.S and Nigeria, especially in military cooperation.

The post U.S security chief hails Nigerian military for reclaiming Sambisa forest appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.