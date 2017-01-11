UNESCO, FG to reconstruct North East education system

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Federal Government have concluded plans to reconstruct the educational system in the North East part of the country which have been destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

The government and UNESCO gave the hint during a workshop organised for UNESCO line ministries and agencies on the follow up on Nigeria-UNESCO joint communique held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The event was to map out strategies for the second phase of the Nigeria- UNESCO special plan of cooperation.

The UNESCO Regional Director, Benoit Sossou, represented by Senior Education Specialist, Saidou Sireh Jallow, said the second phase of the cooperation would be broader than the first with focus on crucial areas especially the Lake Chad, reconstruction of the education system in the North East and strengthening the Science, Technology and Innovation system in Nigeria.

He said: “The new phase of the special plan of cooperation will be comprehensive in terms of UNESCO’s areas of competence and include areas such as reconstruction of the education system in the North East as part of the Presidential Initiative on the North East; teacher education, technical and vocational education and training for youth entrepreneurship and adult and youth literacy.”

Sossou assured of UNESCO’s readiness to support Nigeria in the implementation of the special plan of cooperation and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Jamila Shu’ara, represented by the Deputy Director of Planning, Mrs. Gloria Adie-Ayabie, disclosed that past relationships with UNESCO within the last 57 years, have continued to yield numerous fruitful developmental projects and linkages.

