UNIPORT expels 22 over cult membership, assault

Posted December 23, 2016 11:36 pm by Comments (1)

The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) on Friday announced the expulsion of 22 students of the university for various offences including assault of a female lecturer.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the university, Mrs. Dorcas Otto, in Port Harcourt, said the offences also included being members of different cult groups and undermining security on campus.

According to the statement, the decision to expel the students was taken at the 426th Senate Meeting of the university held on Wednesday.

It added that eight of the students were expelled for being part of different cult groups, two for assaulting a female lecturer and disrupting a congress meeting of the department.

“12 other students expelled were former presidents of faculty associations,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the Registrar as saying in the statement.

  1. Engr. Ogbodo Joy N. December 24th, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    Those students’ that were expelled for assaulting a female lecturer should be made to sign an undertaking a serious one for that, against the woman because of in the near future.

