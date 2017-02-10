Valentine’s Day: NACA warns Nigerians on ‘risky’ behaviour

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) on Friday advised Nigerians to avoid engaging in risky behaviour especially during Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Valentine’s Day celebration comes up on February 14.

The Head of Corporate Communication Unit of NACA, Mrs. Toyin Aderibigbe, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja.

Aderibigbe described Valentine’s Day as a season of affection, urging Nigerians to share and show love responsibly.

She said by behaving responsibly Nigerians can halt and reverse the spread of HIV and AIDS in the country.

“It is important that young people are equipped with information to ensure that Valentine’s Day is celebrated by showing love to those we care about in a safe and responsible manner,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the NACA spokesperson as saying in the statement.

“As we celebrate love, we should remember that safe sex is not just about protecting ourselves, but also protecting those we love.”

The post Valentine’s Day: NACA warns Nigerians on ‘risky’ behaviour appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

