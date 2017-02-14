Victim help Aba Police arrest armed robbers

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Osisioma Ngwa Division Aba, have arrested a suspected robber, Onuoha Agbai, for allegedly conspiring with others now at large to rob Uche Kalu and Uzoechie Nweke.

After robbing the victims, Agbai and his gang shot each of them on the leg without knowing that the victims recognised him and later reported to the Police.

It was gathered that the suspect who lives at Onyembi Street, Aba, is a notorious criminal who had been on the wanted list of the State Police Command.

