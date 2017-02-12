Vidal out for five months

Barcelona have confirmed that right-back Aleix Vidal will be out for five months with a dislocated ankle.

Vidal was stretchered off towards the end of Barca’s 6-0 victory over Alaves on Saturday after a nasty collision with Theo Fernandez, who has since apologised on Twitter.

“The first-team player Aleix Vidal suffered a dislocation of his right ankle during the match against Alaves, which required an operation to reduce the swelling, at a hospital in Vitoria.

“He is expected to be out for about five months.”

The 27-year-old had started four of the Catalans’ five La Liga games in 2017, scoring two goals and assisting as many, including at Alaves.

“We’ve seen that Aleix’s ankle has been fractured or dislocated,” Coach Luis Enrique admitted after the game.

“We regret the injury for him and also the team. It’s sad and we hope he recovers soon.

“I’m frustrated by the injury, how it came about and what it means for him. I have the same feeling that all the players have, including those of Alaves.

“It’s an unpleasant moment for him, his family and everyone, but we have to support him and think that he will recover very quickly. He’s in good hands.”

Vidal’s setback rules him out for the rest of the season and possibly the start of next, while leaving Sergi Roberto as Barca’s only recognised right-back.

