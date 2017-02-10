Ways to tackle change in behaviour

DEAR Harriet, I am 26 years old. My fiancé and I have been together for some years now. Our marriage is around the corner. Recently, he keeps telling me that I should allow him to rest. I don’t understand his reasons for such statement.

His intimacy with me has also taken a new dimension. Personally, I really don’t know how long this will last. I love him and he has become a part of me and a member of my family because everybody in my family knows and like him a lot.

Please, I need your counsel.

Thanks.

Name withheld, Akwa Ibom State.

Thanks for sharing your problem with us. To be in a relationship with someone, especially if the person is on the same page as you, it is actually a thing of joy.

Therefore, for any relationship to be successful, be it with family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and so on, information is vital and this is a fact when it comes to understanding the person you want to spend the rest of your life with.

Attitude, as we know, is the predisposition or tendency to respond positively or negatively towards certain ideas, objects, persons or situations. It is a powerful tool for positive action, but when used negatively, it reflects in bad actions and behavior, so confrontation by the means of communication is the first step we must bear in mind in dealing with a situation like yours.

Interaction is the heart of every relationship, and for it to be effective, it is very important to note three factors: what to say, how to say it and when to talk. This is why we have a case of someone claiming that his or her action is misinterpreted.

So in order to avoid such scenario, it will be a nice idea to actually discuss with him to find out what the problem is, if there is any reason for him to pass such a statement.

It could be something different from what you think, so the only way you can find out the motive for his change of attitude is by engaging your partner or spouse in a relaxed conversation at the right time.

Avoid assumption if you want to have a successful relationship. What it does is to give you false impression instead. Note, you are no mind reader, so ask questions for proper clarification before jumping into conclusion about the situation.

Moreover, his statement, “let me rest” can connote a lot. Have you considered the fact that he might be going through personal issues? It may not necessary be from you as a person. It could be his job, family, or the whole marriage preparation since it’s just around the corner.

Listen, it might be anything, but the good news is that he is the only one in a better position to let you in on what he is experiencing that makes him feel that he really does not want additional stress at the moment, so learn not to take it to heart rather find a way to let him tell you what is happening to him.

In addition, avoid nagging, but prepare to be considerate by listening attentively to him, bearing in mind that you are in it together. Furthermore, once you have succeeded in clearing the air about his action, then let him understand how his action is affecting you.

To sustain a healthy relationship is ability to always tackle your issues as they come amicably no matter the circumstances. Some people want to get married, but as the time starts approaching, some might start experiencing cool feet for different reasons.

Marriage is a lifetime commitment and a beautiful thing that must not be rushed into. That is why it is important that you must be truthful to yourself by evaluating your relationship critically before taking the bold step. Intimacy in a relationship is another important aspect that must be discussed. However, it mostly advised to keep it on hold, while dating in order to have a good sense of judgment. After all, you are going to get married soon.

Self-discipline is another important factor that helps a marriage to be successful, and it is best practised while dating, so that when eventually you get married, no matter the circumstance, you can handle it. There is more to marriage than you can imagine, so learn to look deeper.

Take care of yourself and each other.

Harriet Ogbobine is a counsellor and a motivational speaker. Send your questions and suggestions to her blog; www.liwh.com.ng, text messages only 08054682598 or bineharriet@gmail.com. You can follow her on twitter: @bineharrietj and instagram: harrietogbobine.

