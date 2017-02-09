Westwood Park Estate: A classy investment destination

If you desire a comfortable home in a serene and classy environment, Westwood Park Estate is a place to be.

Westwood Park, one of the brand new residential estates on the stable of Vine Realtors, a property management website, is located in Monastery Road, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

It has unique features such as good road network, street light, secured environment, sports corridors, landscaping and shopping centres.

The estate has a total land size of 600 square metre and currently goes for N5, 000,000 (outright payment only).

Why Westwood is a unique investment destination

The Estate is a very attractive investment destination that will yield quick return on investment.

It offers huge incentive for prospective investors desiring comfortable homes and huge returns on investments.

Such incentives include over 150 per cent turnover in 12 months,  close proximity to high-brow Victoria Garden City (about 10 minutes’ drive), excellent facilities and land title.

The Estate also has the unique advantage of sharing common boundary with several high –profile residential estates in Lagos.

Some of the estates are:

  • Oluwa-ni-n-sola Estate in Chevron, Lekki, Lagos , regarded by many as the largest private estate in Lagos.
  • The Lagos Business School and Pan Atlantic University in Sangotedo.
  • Novare Mall, Lekki (Sangotedo) – The largest shopping mall in Lagos
  • Emperor Estate, Sangotedo – One of the most expensive housing estates in Lagos.
  • The Catholic Monastery in Sangotedo
  • Lagos Homes, Sangotedo.
  • Grenadines Estate, Sangotedo.

The aforementioned estates compete favourably with some of the best investment locations in other parts of the world.

For detailed information on this or other properties on Vine Realtors stable, contact us on

08052864662 and 08166250519

Or

Email: info@vinerealtors.com.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity and own properties in a choice location.

 

