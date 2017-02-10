WHY I BATHE IN THE GUTTER SOMETIMES –NOLLYWOOD DIVA LIZZY ANJORIN

Known as a controversial actress, Lizzy Anjorin, who recently returned home from the United Kingdom for the premiere of her latest movie, Owo Naira Bet, speaks to DUPE AYINLA-OLASUNKANMI, on the concept of the new work, her life and other issues. Enjoy

HOW would you describe the year 2016?

I would say it was the best year for me; it was a successful year for me because I was able to achieve a lot. I completed a huge movie project; Owo Naira Bet, and I also moved into my multimillion naira home. I called it a successful movie project because anybody could say I want to do a huge project and not complete it. I don’t want to boast, but If it is to be rated; if it is not the number one movie produced in the Yoruba industry, it will be rated second.

You completed these projects despite the present economic satiation. What’s the secret?

Let me say this, when you have a project planned, you don’t think of what you have but what you aim to achieve. I also want to point out that I had seen this coming, so at that time, I didn’t go into building or any other thing that will gulp my money. I invested more into my different businesses.

But as things started going this way, I rushed everything that I had laid down, including my house which I finished within three months. I work and think at the same time, which has really helped me in achieving a lot.

Having put all that in place, how did you achieve the goal?

I am someone who does not attend parties and I don’t spend my money on unnecessary things. If you see me with nails, it means there is a very important event that I can’t afford not to attend. And rather than spend lots of money on hairdo and weave-on, I went for a low cut.

All these things we do as ladies, which is very high can be use to do something tangible. I mean think about it, attending like three parties and buying aso ebi of N25k each, getting a make-up artiste, fixing your nails, massage, pedicure and manicure; all these gulp up sums of naira that will do us good if well used.

So building a house and shooting a multimillion naira movie was not planned overnight. It is something that I had planned for. And one of my strategies was not to be in every movie too. I used the time to focus on my business and to come up with a very good movie project idea that will hype my career.

Another reason I don’t feature in all movies is because I have seen people who need very little money and come on social media to beg for support. It is better for me to invest more on my business than feature in all movies and have nothing in my pocket.

Is the movie sponsored by Naira Bet?

As I am speaking to you now, I don’t know if they know about it. But I did not get anything from them to give my movie that name.

Like when I produced Kofo Tinubu, I had a lot of people saying I will be punished for using the ex-governor’s name. But look how wide the movie went and I’m very sure whenever the name of the movie comes up, it will be used to propagate good deeds.

A lot of the special kids have been able to benefit from that movie, because nobody really paid attention to that area.

I am a movie director, a script writer and an artiste. If I’m coming up with a project; I need something that will sell it. And if you watch all my movies, I dwell on themes that touch individuals.

As a young lady, what has kept you on with no helper?

It is all about what you aim to achieve. My home is in Lekki and my shop is at Ogba. I have slept in the shop on the bare floor on several occasions. I work as a slave when I want to work. I have had my workers hold up wrapper for me, while I bathe in the gutter as a celebrity. I do this often. I do this because I need to have my work done in the shop.

As a designer, I have to get all the works done on some materials, like stoning which needs to be delivered to client. Because of the high exchange rate, I now do this things myself, having been able to get experience from my trips to Senegal where I get my goods.

The truth is I endure a lot; beyond my age, but with stardom and as a lady. There is no Baba Alaye. No man will invest so much in you without asking for something in return. But I have a boyfriend, who understands me.

You seem to be very fond of this guy. Tell us about your boyfriend?

I really appreciate him for being there, and he is very understanding. Sometimes, as a young unmarried woman with a boyfriend who depends on her, you will go nowhere. But when you date someone who is not after your pocket, whatever you do, will reflect on you.

Are you saying you status is no threat to him?

That is because he is a busy person as well. As a celebrity, you have to date someone who is like-minded.

When do you plan to settle down?

It is between us. There was a time he travelled for about two months and he came and went to the house, only to be told by my gatekeeper that I haven’t been home for over a month. And I was in the shop working late nights.

He called and I told him where I was and to confirm I made a video call and he was surprised to see the way I was looking. That is me when I am working.

What is the concept behind the movie title?

When we were doing the screen play, I didn’t even know there was anything called Naira Bet. We were just at the location and someone just said there is a company with that name and I said I don’t even know, but I have already registered the name for the movie.

The movie is just to correct some things on some issue which include men’s addiction to football especially when their team fails and some other issues like the betting game where some win and use the money carelessly. It is about correcting misappropriation of funds gotten from any quarter.

Is it true that you had a poor outing at the London premiere?

I don’t know why people write such stories. If I did not have a good premiere, will I be planning to have it in six more states? The picture that was referred to was the one taken before the event. And I have informed my other promoters for the rest of the premiere that they must do better, because of that report.

Do you see yourself as a controversial actress?

Yes I am. You can’t be quiet and be a star. People don’t read good stories and they don’t celebrate good stories. I have been doing so well with my brand. In fact, they should have my statue somewhere.

Is that a good thing?

Being an only child, and having so many businesses that are doing so well, how many people know this and how many promote me with all these business? I am a very humble person and I don’t see myself as a star.

If you see yourself as a star, you won’t do all these. I still kneel in apology to my customers. Besides are Jesus Christ and Muhammed not controversial? Tell me any top person that is not controversial? I am an Aries; we are like that in nature. If people talk about me to the point where I can’t take it anymore and try to retaliate, people will start talking. It is better they know you for who you are. But if I search my mind and it is clear with God, I am fine.

Is it true that you are not in good term with most of your colleagues?

I have a very good rapport with everyone in the industry.

Being a very busy person, how much time do you devote to your daughter?

We are very close. But the truth is even if we sleep in the same room, it is up to her to be who she wants to be in life. I can’t make her. I had nobody when I was growing up and here I am today.

And to set the record straight, the fact that I am a celebrity does not mean that she can’t make friends with people on the street, which includes orange sellers.

