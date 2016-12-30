Wizkid, Yemi Alade named Africa’s best at SoundCity Awards

Posted December 30, 2016 11:36 am by Comments

Abuja, Oct.24,(NAN) Nigerian singers Wizkid and Yemi Alade, have been named ‘African Artiste of the Year’and ‘Best Female Artiste’ respectively at the maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artistes emerged best winners at the event which held on Thursday night at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Star boy, Wizkid, edged out five other nominees, including Vannessa Mdee of Tanzania, ‘Sarkode’ of Ghana and his Nigerian counterparts Yemi alade and Olamide, to picked the ‘African Artiste of the Year’, trophy.

Wizkid also emerged the ‘Best Male Artiste’ in Africa at the event.

Alade, the ‘Mama Africa’ crooner emerged ‘Best Female’ amid other nominees, including Tiwa Savage, Cynthia Morgan, Victoria Kimani of Kenya and Vanessa Mdee of Tanzania.

Nigeria topped the award list, with 11 awards won by different artistes.

Hip hop artiste Kiss Daniel picked the ‘Best Hop’ award and Tekno emerged the ‘Digital Artiste of the Year.’

Nigeria young ace Mr Eazi was named ‘ Best New Artiste’, while Tekno Video ‘PANA’, directed by Clarence Peters won the ‘Video of the Year’ award.

NAN recalls that the duo of Wizkid and Yemi Alade had earlier won the ‘African Artiste of the Year’and ‘Best Female Artiste’ respectively at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) in Oct.2016

The post Wizkid, Yemi Alade named Africa’s best at SoundCity Awards appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. MTV Awards: Yemi Alade emerges Africa best female singer Nigerian Afro-pop star, Yemi Alade,  has emerged the ‘Best Female Artist’ of the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for the second...
  2. Yemi Alade’s ‘Mama Africa’ album wins at the Independent Music Awards Yemi Alade‘s Mama Africa album has won the award for Best Album (World Beat) at the 15th edition of the Independent Music...
  3. Wizkid, Yemi Alade lose Bet Award To Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy Lagos, 29 June 2015: Ghana’s Dancehall star Stonebwoy has triumphed at the 2015 BET Awards, winning the award for Best...
  4. WizKid, Yemi Alade, Fuse ODG snub BET TV Awards in Los Angeles Three Nigerian artistes nominated for the Best International Act (Africa), at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) TV Awards in Los...
  5. 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards: Yemi Alade Wins Best Female Act Yemi Alade a.k.a Mama Africa, as snagged the award for Best Female Act at the 2016 at the ongoing MAMAs currently...
  6. Davido, Yemi Alade, others to perform at MTV Africa Awards 2015 Lagos, 1 July 2015: MTV Base has revealed that Davido, Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz, Bucie and Cassper Nyovest, have been...
  7. Take A Look At Yemi Alade’s Hairstyle To MTV Africa Music Awards 2016 (Photos) Yemi Alade AKA Mama Africa took her signature indigenous style to the ongoing MTV Africa Music Awards 2016. She is...
  8. Wizkid Dominates; Emtee, Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol & Others Nominated for #SoundcityMVP2016 | Vote! MUSIC’S BIGGEST STARS CELEBRATED AROUND THE CONTINENT AS 2016 SOUNDCITY MVP NOMINEES ARE REVEALED VOTING IS NOW OPEN AT SOUNDCITYMVP.COM...
  9. Wizkid Wins Best African Act At MOBO Awards (Photo) For the second time in less than a week, Nigerian pop star, Wizkid has been crowned the best artiste in...
  10. Yemi Alade, Wizkid & Fally Ipupa nominated for BET’s 2015 “Best International Act Africa” Her days of looking for Johnny as so over. Nigerian pop sensation Yemi Alade as well as Nigerian pop star...

< YOHAIG home