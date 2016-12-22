Zika: Increased infections in Vietnam’s HCM City

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City has so far recorded 145 Zika patients in 23 out of its 24 districts, including 19 pregnant women, the municipal Preventive Medicine Centre said on Thursday.

It noted that among four new cases of infections, one was a local pregnant woman.

“Relevant agencies in the city are urging residents to kill mosquitoes and their larvae, use mosquito nets when sleeping, and minimise travel to affected areas,’’ it stressed.

The report says till date, Vietnam has detected 155 Zika cases, including 145 from Ho Chi Minh City.

