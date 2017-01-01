2017: Buhari charged to provide quality leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians

As Nigerian joins millions of others across the globe to celebrate the new year, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been charged to provide quality and effective leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians in 2017.

Pro-democracy group, The Nigerian Wailers made this call in its new year message, even as it urged Nigerians to be hopeful in 2017.

In a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, by its National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Sani Ringim, the group said: “Happy New Year to all Nigerians! At this dark hours of terror, where everything seems odd and against everyone (man, woman and children), we bring you a message of hope. We are assuring that we shall continue to defend you against any and every bad Government, and continue to demand for peace, justice and equity for you.

“We wish all you a happy and prosperous 2017. This past year has been so eventful in ways that do not please the people. It has come and gone with its numerous challenges. But, our desired great year 2017 shall come through.

“Reflecting back to all that has happened, we have many reasons to thank God who kept us alive. We may not have recorded fantastic achievements, but we are hopeful that the light will shine brighter for us in this new year and years ahead.

“We are aware that Buhari’s government has failed repeatedly in discharging its responsibilities to Nigerians. The Security situation in the country has worsen. Added to Boko Haram Bombing are the Niger Delta Bombing of oil facilities, Fulani herdsmen killing innocent Nigerians unstopped and ravaging their farmlands.

“The Economy of the country has been on a recession and heading for depression. Yet, the Buhari’s government is not paying any attention to the suffering of the ordinary Nigerian masses. Our collective pursuit for a better Nigeria has been jettisoned as government prefers to lie and continue to deceive Nigerians.

“The much celebrated Anti-Corruption fight has turned out to be a farce and not genuine, as people under Buhari are found to be involved in clear corruption with no consequence. The Buhari’s government, which had given hope on many positive promises during campaign has not lived up to the peoples expectation. He keeps shielding his own people indicted for graft, while chasing political enemies in the name of fighting corruption.

“Under Buhari, the life of Nigerians has become worthless as many have been gruesomely killed and massacred without a word nor effort by the government to stop it. Thousands of peaceful and Innocent Shiites Muslims and Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) were killed and the President seems not to be bothered by this.

“The Buhari’s Government has made effort in subduing all opposition political parties and movements speaking up against his Tyrannical and ruthless rulership. We want to assure you the Nigerian people to be hopeful for a new year.

“In this hopefulness, you should not be weaken in body, spirit and soul: for the Nigerian Wailers will continue to stand tall and speak for your defence in any and every matters that will bring peace, progress and prosperity to you.

“The Nigerian wailers are also working assiduously to see to a better and brighter future where food, Shelter, clothing, security and other things that makes life easier will no longer be the problems of Nigerians.

“These we would achieve by teaming up to work with all critical stakeholders that will usher the country to a better future and prosperity for all.

“Once again, we wish you a happy New Year and we hope the Buhari government will have a change of heart and begin to provide quality and good leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians in 2017.”

The post 2017: Buhari charged to provide quality leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.