2017: How we’ll fight recession – Governors

•To pursue N6.2 trillion budget

•Allocates N3.6 trillion, 58% to capital expenditure

By Clifford Ndujihe, Deputy Political Editor

DISTURBED by the worsening economic misfortunes of the citizenry occasioned by the prevailing wind of recession, 33 of the nation’s 36 governors have proposed ambitious budgets they hoped would put their states on the path of economic recovery, this year. Collectively, the 33 governors have proposed to spend the sum of N6.215 trillion in 2017. This is higher than the N5.464 trillion they spent in 2016 (see table) and N3.605 trillion (58 per cent) of the budgets will be spent on capital expenditure while recurrent expenditure was allocated N2.61 trillion.

So far, only Adamawa, Kebbi and Ondo states are yet to present their 2017 budget proposals.

Only seven states will be spending less than they spent last year. The states are Akwa Ibom, Osun, Nasarawa, Plateau, Yobe, Jigawa and Kano.

Most of the governors allocated more funds to capital expenditure. States that allocated more money to recurrent expenditure are Abia, Enugu, Bayelsa, Delta, Ekiti, Osun, Nasarawa, Plateau, Gombe and Yobe.

Taken as zones, each of the six geo-political zones allocated more funds to capital expenditure.

With a budget of N1.779 trillion, the South-South is the richest zone followed by South-West (N1.473 trillion) and North-West (N1.005 trillion).

The poorest zone in terms of budget proposals is the South-East (N582.1 billion) followed by North-East (N594.4 billion) and North-Central, N781.6 billion.

The high spending states are Lagos (N813 billion), Rivers (N470 billion), Akwa Ibom (N365 billion), Cross River (N301 billion), Delta (N271 billion), Bayelsa (221.2 billion), Ogun (N221 billion), Kaduna (N214.9 billion), Kano (N209.9 billion), Oyo (N207.7 billion) and Sokoto (N204.3 billion).

The poor spending states are Nasarawa (N67 billion), Yobe (N69.38 billion), Gombe (N85.6 billion) and Ekiti (N93.46 billion).

Fanciful tags

To conceptualise their ambitious plans, the governors gave the budgets fanciful and inspiring titles such as Budget of higher height (Ekiti), Budget of consolidation (Akwa Ibom), Budget of new direction (Kogi), Budget of reformation (Nasarawa), Budget of restoration through enterprise (Abia), Budget of sustainable self-reliance (Kano) and Budget of repositioning (Ogun).

There are also Budget of economic recovery and inclusive growth (Anambra), Budget of inclusive growth and poverty reduction (Ebonyi), Budget of economic recovery and inclusive development (Enugu), Budget of consolidation and continuity (Imo), Budget of repositioning for consolidation (Bayelsa), Budget of consolidation and prosperity (Edo) and Budget of sustainable development.

The rest include Budget of stabilisation (Katsina), Budget of economic diversification and self-sufficiency (Jigawa), Budget of recovery (Osun), Budget of rural transformation (Benue), Budget of consolidation, restoration and rebirth (Borno) and Budget of introspection and sustenance (Kwara).

We want to empower the people – Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State said his budget is tailored towards increasing economic growth and empowering the people of the state in this period of economic recession.

He said: “The budget is a bold attempt to take care of the economic needs of the people of our dear state in this trying period… We are proposing a budget size of N115.5bn for the 2017 fiscal year. Of this amount, the state expects to spend N56.6bn on Recurrent Expenditure and N58.9bn on Capital Expenditure, reflecting the focus on significant infrastructural development during the year to stimulate the local economy towards recovery. As was the case in 2016, we will continue to prioritize production over consumption targeting a recurrent to capital expenditure ratio of 49:51.’’

I want to accelerate rapid devt – Umahi

In Ebonyi, Governor Dave Umahi said the government would borrow N40 billion to execute the budget to accelerate rapid growth and development in the state. “This would enable the state government to complete various projects, especially road construction, commercial agricultural ventures and other infrastructure.’’

In like manner, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that the budget would address the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state, despite the current economic recession in the country.

We will stimulate the economy – Okorocha

Governor Okorocha said that the Imo 2017 budget would seek to “stimulate the economy by focusing on infrastructural development, delivering inclusive growth, creating good environment for industry, commerce, tourism and investment.”

Why Kaduna went for expansionary budget – El-Rufai

Speaking on his 2017 budget proposal, which has been passed into law, Governor Naris el-Rufai of Kaduna State said the outcome of consultations he held convinced him that ‘’we had to be even bolder in proposing an expansionary budget in these difficult economic times. We are convinced that the pursuit of economic recovery must now be a national focus.

Even with the limited influence any of the 36 states can alone exert on our national economic fortune, we can encourage some buoyancy in each of our states and collectively support the effort of the Federal Government to secure economic recovery. Moments of recession have an out-sized adverse effect on the most vulnerable and we must not let it persist.

“Therefore, we reinforce our commitment to social justice by retaining high levels of spending on our social programmes. Social justice obliges us to sustain investments in Education, Health, Infrastructure and Social Development.”

Lagos golden jubilee total package

While presenting the Lagos State budget that has been passed into law, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode assured: “In the course of the 2017 Financial Year, we shall carry out fundamental reforms on all our modes of transportation – Roads, Water and the Walkways. In this wise, a Public Transport Infrastructure Bond will be issued in the course of the year.

“The State Government will embark on the Urbanisation of the Marina axis, Waterways Channelization, establishment of more Parks and Gardens as well as the Community Sports Centres and Stadiums in different locations across the State.

“We will fully implement the Medical Health Insurance Scheme and deploy e-Health/ e-insurance Health Service solutions; and complete the on-going upgrading and extension work in the State General Hospitals and Ayinke House in Ikeja. Work will commence on our Medical Park in the 2017 fiscal year.”

How I will reposition Ogun – Amosun

Governor Ibikunle Amosun, while presenting the 2017 appropriation bill, said: “Ogun State is on the threshold of an important phase of its transformation journey and the expenditure plans that we seek to focus upon in Fiscal Year 2017 will be critical in repositioning our dear state…This next phase of our journey will be unlocked by the provision of critical infrastructure alongside the facilitation of more inclusive economic growth for our people and this must therefore be our emphasis.”

Shettima to focus on education in Borno

To Governor Kashim Shettima, whose state, Borno, is the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, he will undertake the arduous task rebuilding infrastructure and educational institutions

Speaking at the chambers of the Borno State House of Assembly in Maiduguri, the Governor said education was worst hit by the attacks of Boko Haram maintaining that his administration is taking a major step to fix education in the state.

‘’Education is the sector which captures our attention the most. It is the area that has suffered the worst onslaught of the insurgency. Our experiences have shown that its inadequacy could be risky and its neglect could also be a recipe for insecurity even in the future.

‘’It is for this reason that the education sector alone excluding the primary level is allocated the sum of N33 billion for primary schools, secondary schools and tertiary schools. The amount allocated is to enable us continue with the reconstruction, rehabilitation of the educational infrastructure and facilities at the secondary and tertiary levels.

‘’Furthermore, the huge budgetary provision is also to enable the full take-off of our newly recognized State University in 2017 and ensure that more facilities and structures are put in place to obtain accreditation of all courses in faculties billed to take-off during the year. Most Primary Schools in the Local Government Areas hitherto occupied by Boko Haram were completely destroyed, the Universal Basic Education Board is to undertake reconstruction of all primary schools, renovate existing schools, supply most needed educational materials and of course feed the primary school pupils across the State and provide more furniture to enhance teaching and learning at the primary school level,” Shettima said.

Consolidation is my goal in Rivers – Wike

On his part, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said: “Rivers State will be 50 years old next year, and to herald this historic landmark, we have christened the 2017 budget “the Golden Jubilee budget for accelerated development. This budget is premised on the need to consolidate on our achievements for 2016 and restore the State’s economy back to a sustained growth path and expand economic opportunities for all.”

Tambuwal pledges to pursue sustainable devt in Sokoto

In Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said the policy thrust of the budget is to ensure sustainable economic development through substantial investment in critical sectors like education, agriculture, healthcare delivery, exploration of mineral resources, investment in renewable energy and infrastructure.

“We will prioritise effective resources management and seek intervention in areas with high potentialities to create job opportunities, generate income and improve revenue generation,” the governor said.

