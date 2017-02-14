2018 FIFA W/Cup qualifier: Cameroon targets 4 points off Eagles

THE Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are hoping they can pick at least four points off the Super Eagles when both teams clash in a crunch 2018 World Cup qualifiers from August, according to assistant coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

Nigeria welcome the new African champions to Uyo on August 28, while the return leg match will be played on September 2 in Limbe.

“We will need at least four points against Nigeria,” coach Vandenbroeck said on a radio interview Monday, adding, “They will be two difficult games. But August is still six months away, it’s a long way to go.” The Belgian coach further revealed he watched the Eagles beat Algeria 3-1 in another World Cup qualifier in November.

“I watched Nigeria against Algeria. They are a good team, have talented players and play as a group,” he remarked, stressing, “I believe they were disappointed not to be at the AFCON.”

Nigeria lead the qualifying group with six points after two rounds of matches, while Cameroon are on two points. Zambia and Algeria have a point each.

Coach Vandenbroeck said the Indomitable Lions will be lifted for the titanic World Cup double header after their AFCON triumph in Gabon.

“Mentally, our confidence has been boosted as we are now African champions,” he said.

Cameroon are due to play two friendlies against Morocco next month before they feature at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia in the summer.

