30,000 Borno IDPs return from Cameroon

Posted April 20, 2017 7:51 am by Comments

30,000 Borno IDPs return from Cameroon

By Joseph Erunke

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has said 30,000 internally-displaced persons, IDPs, who fled the state at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, have returned home.

Malam Abdullahi Umar, spokesman of the agency, said in a statement in Maiduguri yesterday, that the figure was part of the 78,000 IDPs that fled the state to Cameroon during the period.

Winasbet.com

Umar said that the returnees were part of the 43,000 of the IDPs that signified interest to return home.

He said the IDPs were being kept in a camp at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of the state, where a team of SEMA officials had already visited to assess their condition.

Bama IDP Camp: Cross Section of women at Bama IDP Camp in Maiduguri during Minister?s Tour of Bama . Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

“The SEMA Executive Secretary, Malam Alkali Goni, has led a delegation of the agency to Banki to assess the conditions of the IDPs,” he said.

The spokesman also said that the IDPs had been assured that the state government had made adequate provisions for their welfare.

He quoted Alhaji Baba Shehu, the Caretaker Chairman of the local government, as thanking the state government for the gesture and promising judicious use of the items donated.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on clearance operations at Dissa and Patawe general area of Borno State, Tuesday, killed six members of Boko Haram terrorists.

Similarly, the logistics supplier of the dreaded group was ambushed around Daushe village yesterday, according to the Army.

The particular troops drawn from the 192 Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade, deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole, carried out the clearance operation of suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts.

A statement, yesterday, from the Nigerian Army, through the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, confirming the development, said: “During the operation, the troops neutralised six Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others.

“They also recovered an AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.”

According to the statement, a 22 round of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, three bicycles, three bags of groundnut and N29,000 on the body of one of the terrorists, were recovered.

“The team recovered a bag of Sorghum, basketful of provisions and other sundry items. The troops also rescued 36 old women with gunshot wounds on their way back.”

The post 30,000 Borno IDPs return from Cameroon appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Gombole In Borno Troops of 103 Battalion, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Operation Lafiya Dole along with some Civilian JTF on Friday, conducted clearance...
  2. Soldiers Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno (Photos) As shared by Buhari Sallau…. ‘Troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday...
  3. Borno IDPs protest inadequate food supply Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bama, Borno, on Tuesday complained about the quantity of food supplied to them in their...
  4. Insurgency: Borno to evacuate 78,000 IDPs from Cameroon The Borno Government said on Sunday that it plans to evacuate 78,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back home from Cameroon....
  5. Troops kill four insurgents, clear another camp in Borno Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed four Boko Haram insurgents in a fierce gun battle, clearing additional terrorists’ camp...
  6. 358 IDPs Evacuated To Bama Camp The Internally Displaced Peoples Camp in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state on Tuesday recorded 358 new arrivals. The...
  7. Foiled Attacks: Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno The Nigerian Army (119 Battalion and 133 Special Forces Battalion of 7 Brigade), of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Kangarwa...
  8. 602 IDPs resume school in Borno The Borno State government yesterday commenced the relocations of first batch of 602 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Government Girls...
  9. Troops Arrest Boko Haram Terrorists At Borno Cattle Market Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday morning at the cattle market, Maiduguri, Borno State, with assistance of Civilian JTF,...
  10. Soldiers Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory Troops of 103 Battalion, 7 Division, Nigerian Army of Operation LAFIYA DOLE along with some Civilian JTF today, conducted clearance...

< YOHAIG home