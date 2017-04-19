$454m saga: Rivers PDP chair berates Peterside

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Mr Felix Obuah, has berated governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2015 governorship election in the state, Mr. Dakuku Peterside, over his comment against Governor Nyesom Wike regarding the unclaimed $ 454 million saga.

Obuah, in a statement, said the party could have ordinarily ignored Peterside’s vituperations against Governor Wike but chose to respond so that Rivers people would understand the underlying motive of Peterside’s ill-motivated action.

He said: “Believing that Rivers people are better informed and too sophisticated to be fooled by Dakuku’s comment against Wike, one reason behind Peterside’s sustained insults against Governor Wike is the humiliation he suffered at the 2015 polls, as the defeated politician is still nursing the wounds of his loss two years after.”

Obuah regretted that rather than provide facts to show that the house in question does not belong to his master, Chibuike Amaechi or that the money found therein was not part of proceeds Rivers State Government realized from the sale of its gas turbines by the Amaechi administration, Peterside was busy regaling in concocted lies to please his master.

“If Peterside thinks that the only way to showcase his loyalty to Amaechi is to launch insults against Governor Wike, then he is wrong because even Amaechi has a lot of respect for Wike’s achievements in leadership,” Obuah said.

