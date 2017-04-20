A new Mercedes-Benz sprinter is born

By Theodore Opara

WESTAR Associates, general distributors of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria has unveiled the new Sprinter bus into the market.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a spacious, refined van that offers mobility in an economical and sustainable manner. With its low emissions and fuel consumption, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter provides first class transportation of passengers and cargo safely to any desired destination.

Now available for immediate delivery in Nigeria, the Sprinter serves as a key instrument for mass transport of people and goods all around the country. It takes the strain off the driver’s daily workload by yielding a load compartment of 17 cubic meters, which accommodates a payload of 2695 kilogrammes.

It comes in multiple configurations for either moving cargo, cabin crew or transporting just passengers. The cargo van fits two front seats to an empty cargo bay, while the crew van essentially adds a three-place rear bench seat to the cargo van, raising seating capacity to five.

In addition, the Sprinter can be easily converted to a minibus when seats are installed in the cargo area; thus accommodating up to 12 passengers across its four-row seating. The crew and passenger vans are available in two wheelbases and two roof heights (standard and high), with a third roof height (super high) available on the cargo van.

Powered by a 258HP 6 cylinder petrol engine, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter possesses a gross vehicle weight of 3.2 tonnes and runs on a five speed automatic transmission for petrol engines or an optional 7G-TRONIC PLUS seven speed transmission for diesel engines. The available BlueEfficiency package helps to reduce fuel consumption to seven litres per 100 kilometres as its eco start/stop function promptly stops the engine during waiting periods in traffic and restarts it as soon as the driver is ready to move again.

On the inside, the Sprinter combines functionality and comfort for an enjoyable driving experience. Standard equipment include black Tunjafabric seat covers and upholstery, laminated windshield glass, sun visor for driver and passenger, a side shelf, height adjustable head restraints for the driver and co-driver, three-point seat belt for all seats.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers a wide variety of optional extras to suit the needs of the driver.

Available options for the interior include leather multifunction steering wheel, eco start/stop function, twin co-driver’s bench seats with table function, roof rails, audio 10 / 15 radio with Becker Map Pilot navigation module and a hinged lid for stowage compartment.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers exemplary value for human safety as it is equipped with the same features found in Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. These include Electronic Stability Program, Brake Assist System, Hill start assist, crosswind assist and airbags for the driver and co-driver seats. Available safety options include collision prevention Assist, blind spot keeping assist, reversing camera, lane keeping assist and Bi-xenon headlamps with daytime running headlamps for improved illumination.

“The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter serves as a major contribution to the development of the Nigerian economy as it caters for mass transit of passengers and cargo while upholding the highest standards of safety and quality. Likewise, we remain dedicated to offering exemplary maintenance deals through our strong aftersales network to keep your sprinter running at all times” – Mirko Plath, MD/CEO, Weststar Associates, Authorized General Distributors of Mercedes-Benz commercial and passenger vehicles in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van is available at our dealership, Jetvan Automobiles Limited, Authorized Dealers for Mercedes-Benz Sprinters and at Weststar Associates Limited, Authorized General Distributors of Mercedes-Benz Commercial and Passenger vehicles in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The post A new Mercedes-Benz sprinter is born appeared first on Vanguard News.