Actor Gideon Okeke slams Chinwetalu Agu over vulgar comments in movies

Posted January 12, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

Actor Gideon Okeke slams Chinwetalu Agu over vulgar comments in movies

Tinsel star and Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke took to his Instagram page to bash veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu for his incessant use of vulgar slangs in his movies.

According to Gideon, Chinwetalu Agu’s vulgarity is no longer funny as young kids also watch his movies. He also came after directors and producers who give Chinwetalu Agu the freedom to use those slangs in movies.

Gideon has however deleted his post after fans of the comic actor came for him. Read Gideon’s post below.

Gideon Okeke & Chinwetalu Agu

“You know him as the wicked uncle in film. But I know to check the sanity of my mind and ears whenever he comes on screen.

I’m a fan of his and also a film person, but the measure of liberty this dear actor enjoys from directors and producers (within Nollywood) to improve vulgarities in movies is not funny to me anymore as an audience member.

Hiding behind the pretext that not all of your audience understand Igbo Language, is no licence to throw decorum out of the window.

Our job is not only to entertain, but to educate, inform and propagate culture, by subtly reshaping perceptions.

This is a case for the Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and our movie channels that play  eyes-right to the demographic ratings 13, 16, 18 or PG.

Watch Chinwetalu Agu again…You will reckon. He is funny no doubt, but the kids are watching, adults are cringing.

NFVCB must be sleeping. Not all content is day time content.

I may be wrong, but that’s my view.”

The post Actor Gideon Okeke slams Chinwetalu Agu over vulgar comments in movies appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Actor Gideon Okeke Blasts Veteran Star Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Over His “Vulgar Slangs” Nollywood Actor and Tinsel star Gideon Okeke took to his social media page to call out his fellow veteran Nollywood...
  2. #DaddyDuties! Actor Gideon Okeke Says He Is ‘Forever Grateful’ While Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke kept things on the down low about the fact that he was a father, the...
  3. Actor Gideon Okeke shades Tonto Dikeh on twitter.. Fellow actor, Gideon Okeke took to twitter minutes ago to write what you see above. Don’t know what he means...
  4. I’ve never heard of Gideon Okeke – Tonto Dikeh Since the news of Tonto Dikeh’s nuptial engagement broke the media have been awash with all sorts of reactions, ranging...
  5. Daddy’s Little Girls! Chris Brown & Gideon Okeke Share New Photos of their Daughters Chris Brown and Gideon Okeke both love their new roles as fathers. The singer and Nollywood actor both shared photos...
  6. Actor Gideon Okeke shares adorable new photo with daughter The popular actor welcomed a daughter a few months ago. Cute photo… Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
  7. BON Awards 2015: Gideon Okeke, Bimbo Akintola announced as hosts ……as Goodluck Jonathan, Patience Ozokwor, Tade Ogidan gets honorary awards The organisers of the prestigious Best of Nollywood Awards (BON AWARDS) have...
  8. Nse Ikpe Etim, Waje, Damilola Adegbite, OC Ukeje, Gideon Okeke & others Star in ‘Heavens Hell’ | Watch Trailer One of the movies to watch out for this year is ‘Heavens Hell’. The movie features talented actors like Nse...
  9. What do Men Really Want? Watch Ik Osakioduwa, Lynxxx, Tee-A & Gideon Okeke on Episode 7 of #NdaniRealTalk After a 2-week mid-season break, Ndani TV’s Real Talk is back! On this new episode, host Cornelia O’Dwyer has some...
  10. I don’t know who Gideon Okeke is & I refuse to bring myself to his level – Tonto Dikeh Speaking with Channels TV, Tonto said she’s never heard of actor Gideon Okeke, who shaded her on Twitter two days...

< YOHAIG home