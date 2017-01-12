Actor Gideon Okeke slams Chinwetalu Agu over vulgar comments in movies

Tinsel star and Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke took to his Instagram page to bash veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu for his incessant use of vulgar slangs in his movies.

According to Gideon, Chinwetalu Agu’s vulgarity is no longer funny as young kids also watch his movies. He also came after directors and producers who give Chinwetalu Agu the freedom to use those slangs in movies.

Gideon has however deleted his post after fans of the comic actor came for him. Read Gideon’s post below.

“You know him as the wicked uncle in film. But I know to check the sanity of my mind and ears whenever he comes on screen.

I’m a fan of his and also a film person, but the measure of liberty this dear actor enjoys from directors and producers (within Nollywood) to improve vulgarities in movies is not funny to me anymore as an audience member.

Hiding behind the pretext that not all of your audience understand Igbo Language, is no licence to throw decorum out of the window.

Our job is not only to entertain, but to educate, inform and propagate culture, by subtly reshaping perceptions.

This is a case for the Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and our movie channels that play eyes-right to the demographic ratings 13, 16, 18 or PG.

Watch Chinwetalu Agu again…You will reckon. He is funny no doubt, but the kids are watching, adults are cringing.

NFVCB must be sleeping. Not all content is day time content.

I may be wrong, but that’s my view.”

