Adeyemi, unemployed goes 6 months jail

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Adewale Adeyemi to a term of six months imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Adeyemi, unemployed, was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge of trafficking in 1.1kg of Cannabis Sativa. The convict, without legal representation, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan urged the court to conduct a summary trial.

Thereafter, Aernan reviewed the facts of the case and tendered a written statement of the convict, a request for scientific aid form, a drug analysis form, a forensic analysis form and a bulk of the exhibits. He urged the court to convict the accused based on evidences adduced by prosecution.

The trial judge, Justice Abdulazeez Anka, admitted the evidences and marked them as exhibits.

Before judgment, the convict begged the court for mercy and promised to be of good behaviour in future.

Delivering his judgment, Anka found the convict guilty and sentenced him to a term of six months imprisonment, which he said would start running from the date of his arrest. The court also ordered the drug exhibits to be destroyed by NDLEA

In the charge, the prosecutor said that the convict committed the offence on Dec. 1, 2016 at Ipodo Market in Ikeja.

He said that 1.1 kg of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as hemp was found in possession of the convict which he illegally dealt on. Aernan said that the convict was arrested with the substance and taken into custody.

