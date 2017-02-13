Adeyemi, unemployed goes 6 months jail

Posted February 13, 2017 2:51 pm by Comments

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Adewale Adeyemi to a term of six months imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Adeyemi, unemployed, was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge of trafficking in 1.1kg of Cannabis Sativa. The convict, without legal representation, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan urged the court to conduct a summary trial.

Winasbet.com

Thereafter, Aernan reviewed the facts of the case and tendered a written statement of the convict, a request for scientific aid form, a drug analysis form, a forensic analysis form and a bulk of the exhibits. He urged the court to convict the accused based on evidences adduced by prosecution.

The trial judge, Justice Abdulazeez Anka, admitted the evidences and marked them as exhibits.

Before judgment, the convict begged the court for mercy and promised to be of good behaviour in future.

Delivering his judgment, Anka found the convict guilty and sentenced him to a term of six months imprisonment, which he said would start running from the date of his arrest. The court also ordered the drug exhibits to be destroyed by NDLEA

In the charge, the prosecutor said that the convict committed the offence on Dec. 1, 2016 at Ipodo Market in Ikeja.

He said that 1.1 kg of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as hemp was found in possession of the convict which he illegally dealt on.  Aernan said that the convict was arrested with the substance and taken into custody.

The post Adeyemi, unemployed goes 6 months jail appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man, 47, jailed 36 months for dealing in hemp By Onozure Dania Lagos—A 47-year-old man, Nnamdi Adinaze, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Lagos Federal High...
  2. Court jails man for five months over illicit drugs possession A FEDERAL High Court in Lagos yesterday sentenced a young man, Ogbonna Succeeder, 24, to five months imprisonment for unlawfully...
  3. Heroin trafficker bags 18 months in jail A 20-year-old boy, Abiodun Oyatolu, who had pleaded guilty to trafficking in 9.9 grammes of heroin in Lagos, is to...
  4. Drug trafficker jailed nine months A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday sentenced Emeka Otah to nine months imprisonment for Indian hemp trafficking. Justice James...
  5. Cannabis dealer convicted twice within two days A notorious cannabis dealer in Lagos has been convicted twice within two days at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos....
  6. Ghanaian jailed 17 years for illicit drug dealing Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday sentenced a Ghanaian, Patrick Mensah, to 17 years imprisonment...
  7. Man Jailed For Life For Selling Marijuana, Another Bags 25 Years For Cocaine A Federal high court sitting in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man Aluagwu Lawrence to life imprisonment for...
  8. Septuagenarian pleads guilty to hemp trafficking A 72-year-old man, Samuel Akhigbe, on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful dealing in banned drug brought against...
  9. Mother of five jailed for cannabis possession in Calabar A 35-year old mother of five children, Grace Edem Asuquo, has been sentenced to imprisonment for one year and six...
  10. Court remands 64-year-old man for trafficking in cannabis A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the remand of a 64-year-old man, Andrew Nwaochichi, at the Ikoyi...

< YOHAIG home