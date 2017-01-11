AFCON 2017: MPs donate salary to aid Ugandan Cranes

Members of Uganda’s parliament will donate a percentage of their January salary to help the team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

“We agreed that we will contribute about $ 150 each and I will be going to Gabon with the cheque,” said the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga. The total amount to be collected from parliament will be $ 58,451.

Uganda’s government has given $ 540,716 – well short of the $ 2m the Federation of Uganda Football Associations wanted. “It is good news that the parliament of Uganda will support the national team. It is a good gesture,” Fufa’s chief executive officer Edgar Watson told BBC Sport.

The Cranes, coached Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, are currently in the United Arab Emirates where they will face African champions Ivory Coast on Wednesday in their last international friendly match before heading to Gabon.

Uganda, who qualified for the Nations Cup after 39 years of waiting, will be based in Port-Gentil during the group phase of the 2017 tournament, which runs from 14 January to 5 February.

They will open their campaign against Ghana on 17 January. The other teams in group D are Mali and Egypt.

Last month the Ugandan FA was facing a financial crisis with the FA’s head of Finance, Decolas Kiiza, saying they needed quick government intervention. The FA had to borrow funds to send the team to their training camp in Tunisia and now in the United Arab Emirates.

