AFCON Gabon 2017: Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane target Cup of Nations glory

Posted January 11, 2017 5:51 am by Comments

AFCON Gabon 2017: Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane target Cup of Nations glory

A new-look Ivory Coast will defend their Africa Cup of Nations title while the hosts’ lightning-quick striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the cast of superstar names as the 2017 tournament begins in Gabon on Saturday.

As Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang prepares to carry the hopes of the small central African nation on his shoulders at the biennial African football showpiece, the fleet-footed Riyad Mahrez will aim to top a magnificent 12 months by taking Algeria to the February 5 final and the continental title.

Mahrez heads for Gabon fresh from winning the Confederation of African Football player of the year prize for 2016, pipping last year’s winner Aubameyang.

Winasbet.com

“The next thing after this award is the Africa Cup of Nations. My team will try to do good things there,” the French-born star of Leicester City’s Premier League title triumph said after securing the Caf prize.

Senegal — the top-ranked team in Africa — is led by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. The Teranga Lions are the major contenders to succeed the Ivory Coast, who beat Ghana on penalties in the final in Equatorial Guinea two years ago.

But they will face Algeria, another top contender in a Group B that also contains Tunisia and outsiders Zimbabwe.

“Our group is difficult, with some top African sides. It is not going to be easy with the conditions in Africa but we have to be prepared and we have a great team,” Mahrez said recently.

The Elephants of the Ivory Coast have witnessed a lot of changes since their 2015 triumph in Equatorial Guinea. Inspirational playmaker Yaya Toure has retired while forward Gervinho is injured and Michel Dussuyer has succeeded fellow Frenchman Herve Renard as coach.

“The objective is of course to defend the title that was proudly acquired in 2015,” said Dussuyer, one of 12 men from Europe or South America coaching in the 16-team tournament.

“It will not be easy. There are fine teams who aspire to win the trophy, but we have the weapons to go far.”

The Elephants will come up against Morocco handled by their old coach Renard in Group C and they are the favourites to reach the quarter-finals ahead of DR Congo and Togo.

“I have made reaching the quarter-finals an objective that we absolutely must attain. If we get there then we will see what we can do,” said the perennially bronzed and white-shirted Renard, who also coached Zambia to glory the last time the Cup of Nations was staged in Gabon — jointly with Equatorial Guinea — in 2012.

Egypt are back for the first time since winning a record seventh Cup of Nations in Angola in 2010 and will pin their hopes on Roma winger Mohamed Salah.

They are one of six teams who qualified having missed out in 2015. Another, Uganda, will come up against Egypt in Group D, as will Mali and Ghana.

The only nation making its Cup of Nations debut is Guinea-Bissau, who have the honour of facing Aubameyang’s Gabon in the opening game at the Stade de l’Amitie in the capital Libreville on January 14.

The post AFCON Gabon 2017: Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane target Cup of Nations glory appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Aubameyang, Mahrez And Mane Make CAF’s Final Award Shortlist Borussia Dortmund and Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still in line to retain his African Player of the Year crown...
  2. Afcon 2017: Ivory Coast gets financial boost Afcon 2017: Ivory Coast given financial boost African Cup of Nations defending champions, Ivory Coast, have been given extra financial...
  3. Mahrez targets AFCON title with Algeria Newly crowned African Player of the Year, Riyad Mahrez, on Thursday said his next target is to help Algeria win...
  4. Glo/CAF award winner, Mahrez eyes AFCON crown Algeria and Leicester City striker, Riyad Mahrez who was recently named the king of African football at the glamorous CAF/Globacom...
  5. AFCON 2017: Elephants get N1.9b boost to retain trophy Defending champions Ivory Coast have been given extra financial support for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals. The Ivorian...
  6. Aubameyang, Mahrez fight for African title African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the running to win the award for a second successive season...
  7. Gabon unveils 2017 African Cup of Nations mascot “Samba” President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon on Friday unveiled the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Mascot, a black panther...
  8. 2015 AFCON: Equatorial Guinea & Congo Reach Quarter Final Hosts Equatorial Guinea and Congo reached the quarter finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after beating...
  9. NFF sure Eagles will qualify for Gabon 2017 AFCON, Russia 2018 World Cup NIGERIA Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, is sure the Nigeria will qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations...
  10. List of qualifiers for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations List of qualifiers for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon: Tunisia (Group A winners) Democratic Republic of Congo...

< YOHAIG home