AFCON semi-finals line-up

Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals line-up in Gabon:

Wednesday

At Libreville

Winasbet.com

Burkina Faso v Egypt (1900 GMT)

Thursday

At Franceville

Cameroon v Ghana (1900 GMT)

