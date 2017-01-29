AFCON semi-finals line-up
Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals line-up in Gabon:
Wednesday
At Libreville
Burkina Faso v Egypt (1900 GMT)
Thursday
At Franceville
Cameroon v Ghana (1900 GMT)
